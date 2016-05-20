Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- As his starting rotation struggled to throw strikes, get through innings and keep the ball in the park through the first month of the season, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell was firm in his belief that things would get better.

It took a little while, but Counsell’s faith is starting to be rewarded.

Junior Guerra went seven innings Thursday, striking out a career-best 11 to post his third victory in four starts. It was just the latest in a strong stretch of performances from Brewers starters.

They even took two of three from the MLB-leading Cubs, who scored only seven runs in 31 innings.

“I said a couple of times that it was going to get better,” Counsell said Thursday. “They were better than they were pitching and that’s what’s happened.”

Guerra, called up from Triple-A Nashville in early May, has been a stabilizing force, going 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA in four starts, all of them Brewers’ victories.

Jimmy Nelson has been a stalwart for Milwaukee, going 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA while Chase Anderson flashed promise by carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning of his last start. Zach Davies has shown improvement, not allowing more than two earned runs in his last three turns.

The wild card remains Wily Peralta, who will make his next scheduled start Friday, despite looking lost from his first pitch of the season.

“We need him to get back on track,” Counsell said. “He knows he needs to regroup and pitch better, and hopefully we’ll get some improvement.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-4, 7.30 ERA) at Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 5-1, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Ryan Braun sat out again Thursday, missing his second straight game with tightness in his lower back. Manager Craig Counsell said Braun was unavailable to pinch-hit Wednesday in Milwaukee’s 13-inning loss to the Cubs. Braun missed four of the Brewers’ last five games after sitting out the final two games of a weekend series with a sore right wrist.

--RF Domingo Santana was scratched just before first pitch Thursday because of a sore right shoulder. The issue has plagued Santana for the last few weeks, keeping him out of the lineup three times earlier in the month. Ramon Flores took Santana’s place in right field Thursday against the Cubs.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg earned his first career save Thursday, working a scoreless ninth inning in Milwaukee’s 5-3 victory over the Cubs. Thornburg has appeared in 18 games for the Brewers this season and has held opponents scoreless in 15 of those contests with 28 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.

--RHP Junior Guerra set a career high Thursday by striking out 11 and working seven innings as the Brewers beat the Cubs 5-3. Guerra was brought up from Triple-A Colorado on May 3 and has gone 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA in his four starts -- all of them victories for the Brewers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some hopes for him when we claimed him. We saw some things in Colorado Springs that we really liked. He’s doing a good job.” -- Manager Craig Counsell on Junior Guerra, who is 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA after four major-league starts.

