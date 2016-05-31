Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- There’s good news on the horizon for the Milwaukee Brewers; not only are they playing some of their best baseball of the season -- winning five of their last six games -- but they’re about to get some extra help for the bullpen and starting rotation.

Right-hander Matt Garza will make his first minor league rehab start Tuesday for Class A Wisconsin as he works his way back from a strained right lat suffered during his final exhibition start of the spring.

The injury essentially forced Garza to start spring training over, but he’s hoping to be back with the Brewers around June 14.

”It’s been a long time but I‘m ready to go,“ Garza said. ”I’ve never dealt with a lat before. This one caught me by surprise. The four to six (weeks) time window they gave me, I said, ‘OK, I can get this done.’

“As soon as it started feeling better, I started ramping up and just pushing as hard as I could go.”

In the bullpen, left-hander Will Smith and right-hander Corey Knebel should be back with Milwaukee in the next two weeks. Smith is expected to wrap up his rehab assignment this week with Colorado Springs while Knebel, out all season with a strained left oblique, will join Class A Brevard County Tuesday for two games and if all goes well in those contests, move up to Colorado Springs to make back-to-back outings.

“They’re taking the next step, so we’re getting closer with them,” said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell. “Within two weeks, we should have three guys back.”

Slotting Garza into the starting rotation shouldn’t be difficult but the return of Smith and Knebel to the relief corps will force some difficult decisions for a unit that has been among the best in baseball this season.

Still, it’s a problem Counsell doesn’t mind.

“Obviously, it presents some decisions,” Counsell said. “But those are competitive decisions that you want to make when you’re choosing between good players.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 4-5, 4.25 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Junior Guerra, 3-0, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Ryan Braun was held out of the lineup Sunday with a stiff neck. Braun has been out of the starting lineup for 14 of Milwaukee’s last 18 games battling a sore right wrist and tightness in his lower back.

--LHP Will Smith was reassigned to Double-A Biloxi as he continues a minor league rehabilitation assignment. Smith has yet to pitch this season after suffering a sprained left LCL during spring training. He could join the Brewers as early as next weekend.

--C Jonathan Lucroy recorded two hits and drove in three runs for the third consecutive game Sunday, marking the first time in his career that he’s recorded three RBIs in three straight games. Lucroy has been a beast at Miller Park this season, batting .341 with five doubles, two triples, six home runs and 19 RBIs.

--2B Aaron Hill went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday, extending his hitting streak to six games. Hill has been on a roll in May, batting .375 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs while posting a 1.086 OPS in 25 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s an approach thing, a mental approach. Whenever my mental approach is correct and my mechanics are correct in my swing, I feel like I should do it more times than not. It’s a matter of pride. I take it personally when I don’t get a guy in with less than two outs.” -- C Jonathan Lucroy, who drove in three runs for the third consecutive game Sunday, marking the first time in his career that he’s recorded three RBIs in three straight games.

