Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- For all its consistency this season, the Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen certainly has seen its fair share of change.

The revolving door spun again Wednesday, as Milwaukee optioned out right-hander David Goforth, activated left-hander Will Smith from the disabled list; then put right-hander Michael Blazek on the 15-day DL and selected the contract of right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Colorado.

On top of all those moves, the Brewers also added right-hander Neil Ramirez, who had been claimed off waivers from the Cubs earlier in the week, leaving eight arms out in the bullpen.

"It's never ideal, but sometimes it's necessary, and it can be helpful," manager Craig Counsell said. "When you're in a normal, functioning state, it's probably best to have seven. But there are times when eight really helps also and gets you through some periods."

Smith was originally projected to return Thursday, when the Brewers opened a series in Philadelphia. But they moved that decision up one day after Goforth was clobbered for four runs in 1/3 of an inning.

The move on Blazek was somewhat of a surprise. Counsell said Blazek reported discomfort in the shoulder after his last outing and, after throwing a bullpen session Wednesday, decided to rest him for precautionary reasons.

"I think we want to be on the safe side with him," Counsell said. "And give him a full two weeks to feel like can get back out there and pitch without any restriction."

In summoning Barnes, Milwaukee is getting a rare pitcher who has actually thrived in the challenging environment of Colorado Springs. The team's 14th-round selection in the 2011 draft, Barnes was 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA in 17 appearances this season.

"He's pitching very well," Counsell said. "He's earned this opportunity."

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Chase Anderson, 2-6, 5.00 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 2-7, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Blazek was placed on the 15-day disabled list with soreness in his right shoulder. Blazek said he felt discomfort Saturday night while pitching against the Reds. He felt fine pitching a bullpen session Wednesday, but the team decided to make the roster move as a precautionary measure.

--RHP Jacob Barnes is headed to the majors for the first time after his contract was selected Wednesday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was 2-1 with a 1.21 ERA in 17 appearances. Barnes was Milwaukee's 14th-round selection in the 2011 MLB Draft and has gone 23-26 with a 3.38 ERA over six seasons in the Brewers' system.

--LHP Will Smith was activated from the 60-day disabled list and joined the Brewers Wednesday. Smith had yet to pitch this season because of a sprained left knee suffered late during spring training.

--RHP Zach Davies set a career high with nine strikeouts and also threw a career-best eight shutout innings in a 3-1 Brewers victory over St. Louis Wednesday. Davies has won three consecutive decisions after starting the season 0-3 and hasn't walked a batter in his last two starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "It's hard to get much better than that. That's what he's capable of, against a very good offensive team, and he has the ability to pitch like that. It's fun to watch when a guy pitches like that. He was on the attack." -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, of RHP Zach Davies, who struck out a career-best nine batters and worked eight scoreless innings in Wednesday's win over St. Louis.

