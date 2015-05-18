Preview: Brewers at Tigers

After falling short in their attempt to complete a sweep in St. Louis, the Detroit Tigers return to Comerica Park to begin a seven-game homestand that starts Monday with the opener of a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers. Detroit followed a 13-1 triumph over Minnesota with another double-digit output in its series-opening victory at St. Louis and edged the Cardinals in the middle contest before having the tables turned Sunday, when it dropped a 2-1 decision.

Miguel Cabrera plated the Tigers’ lone run with a double, tying him for the American League lead with 30 RBIs. Milwaukee has struggled offensively of late, scoring two runs or fewer in four of its last five games - all losses. The Brewers mustered just one run against the New York Mets in back-to-back setbacks, which dropped them to 1-2 on their 10-game road trip after posting a 7-0 triumph in the series opener. Ryan Braun drove in the club’s lone run on Sunday with a single, giving him at least one RBI in three straight contests and five of his last six.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Mike Fiers (1-4, 5.00 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (3-3, 4.33)

Fiers was forced to settle for a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday despite allowing only two runs and striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. It marked the third time in four starts the 29-year-old held the opposition to fewer than three earned runs and the second occasion in which he came away empty-handed. Fiers makes his first career appearance against the Tigers.

Lobstein is coming off his worst start of the season, a 2 1/3-inning performance in which he surrendered six runs and seven hits. The 25-year-old did, however, issue fewer than three walks for the fifth time in six turns this year. Lobstein, who has yet to face Milwaukee in his career, is just 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA in three home starts in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera is riding a four-game RBI streak, driving in nine runs during the run.

2. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez left Sunday’s game after being hit in the head by a 97-mph fastball from New York’s Noah Syndergaard but is hopeful of playing in the series opener.

3. The Brewers, whose pitching staff allowed a total of 19 runs in the last two contests and has served up a major league-high 55 homers this year, was outscored 22-11 during a three-game sweep in 2009 - the last time they visited Comerica Park.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Brewers 2