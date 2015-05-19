Preview: Brewers at Tigers

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to clinch their first series victory of the season against a team other than the Chicago Cubs when they visit the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. After scoring a total of two runs in back-to-back losses to the New York Mets over the weekend, Milwaukee staged a mini-eruption as it posted a 3-2 victory on Monday.

The triumph put the Brewers in position for their third series win of 2015, with the first two coming versus the Cubs. Carlos Gomez was the hero for Milwaukee in the opener, leading off the contest with his fourth home run and snapping a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with an RBI single one day after getting hit in the head with a 97-mph fastball from New York’s Noah Syndergaard. Ian Kinsler and James McCann each plated a run for Detroit, which went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the opener of its seven-game homestand. The Tigers have scored a total of three runs in their last two contests - both losses - after recording 27 during a three-game winning streak.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-4, 4.22 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (3-4, 4.76)

Nelson remained winless since tossing seven scoreless innings against Pittsburgh in his season debut, suffering his fourth straight defeat on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox after yielding four runs in 6 2/3 frames. The 25-year-old has surrendered at least four runs in three of his last four starts after giving up a total of three earned runs over his first three outings. Nelson, who is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA in three road starts this year, never has faced Detroit.

Sanchez bounced back from a rough outing against Kansas City by limiting Minnesota to one run and five hits over eight innings of a 13-1 victory on Thursday. The 31-year-old Venezuelan also matched a season high with nine strikeouts while receiving the most run support his team has provided since his season debut versus the Twins (11). Sanchez has made seven career starts against Milwaukee, going 2-1 with a 5.30 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers RF Ryan Braun failed to drive in a run Monday, marking just the second time in seven games he did not record an RBI.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera registered a rare triple in the series opener. The portly slugger has not had more than one in a season since notching two in 2008.

3. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday after hitting just .154 (10-for-65) in 21 games this season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Brewers 3