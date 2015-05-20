Preview: Brewers at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are losers of three straight and are suddenly struggling to score runs. The Tigers will try to avoid being swept in a three-game series when they host the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale on Wednesday.

The Brewers lead the majors in runs allowed (201) but surrendered a total of three in the first two games at Detroit. Jimmy Nelson held the Tigers’ offense to a total of three hits in eight innings on Tuesday as Milwaukee breezed to an 8-1 victory. Detroit put designated hitter Victor Martinez (knee) on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes is 0-for-9 during the three-game slide. The Brewers got nine hits from the top four spots in the lineup on Tuesday, including a home run and four RBIs from Ryan Braun. The former All-Star has nine RBIs in the last five games.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (3-4, 5.85 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Shane Greene (4-2, 4.21)

Lohse is coming off his best start of the season after holding the New York Mets scoreless on two hits in eight innings on Friday. The veteran struck out a season-high eight in that outing, giving him 15 in back-to-back wins. Lohse has yielded two home runs apiece to Miguel Cabrera (4-for-13) and Cespedes (2-for-3) in his career.

Greene left his last start early due to an elbow issue but came through a bullpen session with no problem and is on track to make the start. The 26-year-old has allowed a total of one run and nine hits in 13 innings over his last two starts. Those two starts come on the heels of a stretch of three straight starts in which Greene was knocked around for 20 runs in 11 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers CF Carlos Gomez is 5-for-10 with four RBIs in the series.

2. Detroit RF J.D. Martinez has hit safely in 10 straight games.

3. Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez has homered in back-to-back games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Tigers 6