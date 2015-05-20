Brewers use long-ball to tame Tigers, 8-1

DETROIT -- The key, Milwaukee believes, was the Brewers getting a shutdown half-inning after scoring six runs in the top of the third.

DH Ryan Braun, first baseman Adam Lind and third baseman Aramis Ramirez hit consecutive home runs in that six-run third inning and turned the game over to right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who tamed Detroit on three hits over eight innings Tuesday night in an 8-1 Brewers’ victory over the Tigers.

”After scoring six in the third inning,“ Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said, ”I thought it was important getting a zero. That was really impressive.

“They had some hard-hit balls that inning. The ball (first baseman Miguel) Cabrera hit was a hard-hit ball. After that, I thought Jimmy kind of settled in.”

Nelson (2-4) gave up a single in each of the first two innings but not another hit until first baseman Miguel Cabrera grounded a base hit to right with two outs in the eighth. He walked four, hit one and struck out five.

”The first three or four innings, I was really struggling with my command,“ said Nelson, who got 14 of his 24 outs via a ground ball (including one double play). ”As the game went on, I went more to my two-seam sinker.

“Ground balls. That’s what you’ve got to do when you’ve got a defense like ours. I was just trying to get them out early and get us back in the dugout.”

Right-hander Corey Knebel, a 2013 first-round draft pick of Detroit, made his Milwaukee debut and pitched a scoreless ninth.

Detroit right-hander Anibal Sanchez (3-5) faced three batters in each of the first two innings but came apart after getting the first out in the third. He walked two, struck out two and was roughed up for seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee center fielder Carlos Gomez followed a one-out double by second baseman Hector Gomez with a two-out bunt that he beat out for an RBI single that tied the score at 1-1.

Then came the home runs.

Designated hitter Braun hit a three-run shot off the foul pole after right fielder Gerardo Parra walked. Lind’s drive to right made it 5-1, and Ramirez’s shot into the left-field seats for a 6-1 lead. Braun now has nine home runs, Lind seven and Ramirez five.

”I prepared a lot for this outing,“ Sanchez said. ”I had a good outing the time before. My fastball really felt great. I had good location.

“But then I made a couple of mistakes. Braun hit a fastball. The other two were off (speed) pitches. I was really upset with (throwing) them.”

Sanchez has now allowed nine home runs in nine starts this year after throwing just four last season.

”I think when he got out of the stretch the ball started creeping up in the zone,“ Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. ”He just had trouble getting it down and they took advantage of it.

”It’s been clearly something that is uncharacteristic for Sanchie. The long ball wasn’t an issue last year, but this year it’s been a little bit of a different story now.

“We’ve also seen some outstanding starts by Sanchie, but when he doesn’t have his command down in the zone, his offspeed pitches especially, that’s when they hit him.”

The Brewers got a two-out RBI double from Carlos Gomez in the fourth to chase Sanchez. Braun doubled home Milwaukee’s final run with two outs in the ninth.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first when second baseman Ian Kinsler walked, stole second, took third on catcher Martin Maldonado’s throwing error and scored on a single by right fielder J.D. Martinez.

NOTES: DH Victor Martinez was placed on the 15-day disabled list by Detroit, which called up left-handed hitting OF Tyler Collins from Triple-A Toledo to replace him. ... INF Hector Gomez made his second straight start at second base for Milwaukee, but manager Craig Counsell said it will still be a day-to-day decision who plays there. ... The Tigers’ bullpen left Tuesday night’s game with a 1.35 ERA (seven earned runs in 46 2/3 innings). ... Brewers closer Francisco Rodriguez posted his eighth save on Monday night and Counsell said “he doesn’t get enough credit for how consistently he kind of keeps reinventing himself. He’s a very savvy pitcher.”