Preview: Brewers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins have crept within one win of a .500 record thanks to the presence of Josh Willingham in the middle of the order. Willingham will attempt to run his streak of games with at least one RBI to eight when the Twins host the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a four-game, home-and-home series. The Brewers took Monday’s meeting at home but have dropped the last two despite the powerful return of Aramis Ramirez to the lineup in Wednesday’s opener in Minnesota.

Willingham spent nearly seven weeks on the disabled list but is making up for lost time by hitting safely in eight straight games, driving in a run in the last seven and homering four times in that span. The veteran slugger hit a three-run homer on Tuesday and doubled and scored the go-ahead run in Wednesday’s 6-4 triumph, coming in on Oswaldo Arcia’s fourth RBI of the night. Ramirez was down for just under a month with a hamstring injury but made his return to the lineup as a designated hitter in Wednesday’s game and delivered a three-run blast to straightaway center as he settled into the No. 5 spot in the Milwaukee lineup.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (4-5, 2.73 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (2-6, 5.87)

Peralta is enduring a five-start winless streak and is coming off his worst outing of the season after allowing six runs on five hits - two home runs - over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The 25-year-old Dominican yielded three or fewer runs in each of his first 10 starts before coming up short against the Cubs. Peralta fell in his lone career start against Minnesota, allowing four runs - three earned - on five hits and five walks in five frames.

Correia allowed nine hits in six innings at New York on Saturday but limited the damage to one run without factoring in the decision. The veteran posted a 6.75 ERA in his previous four turns and owns only five quality starts in 11 outings. Correia has a long track record against Milwaukee from his time in the National League and boasts a 5-6 record with a 4.57 ERA in 21 games - 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins OF Sam Fuld (concussion) took batting practice on Wednesday and could begin a rehab assignment on Friday.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun is 1-for-12 in the three games against Minnesota but 8-for-31 with a pair of home runs in his career against Correia.

3. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier is 7-for-11 over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 8, Twins 5