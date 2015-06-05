Preview: Brewers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins have righted the ship following a horrific start to the season, winning 23 of their last 32 games to insert themselves into the conversation among the best teams in the American League. The Twins vie for their third win in a row on Friday when they open a three-game interleague series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Kurt Suzuki had an RBI single among his three hits and reached base five times on Thursday as Minnesota posted an 8-4 triumph over Boston to salvage a split of its four-game series. Suzuki, who went 0-for-11 entering the afternoon tilt, is 4-for-11 (.364) in his career versus Friday starter Kyle Lohse. While the Twins open a six-game homestand with an AL-best 19-7 mark at Target Field, the National League Central cellar-dwelling Brewers have only won 18 games all season - including just two of their last 11 overall. Ryan Braun left the team Wednesday to undergo a second cryotherapy procedure on his right thumb, but manager Craig Counsell told reporters that he expects the slugger to return to the lineup in this series - potentially as early as Friday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (3-6, 6.50 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-3, 2.61)

Lohse was battered in his second straight start on Saturday, allowing seven runs on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings en route to a 7-3 setback to Arizona. The slumping 36-year-old hopes to rebound against his former team, with which he spent parts of his first six seasons in the majors. Lohse was shelled in his lone outing versus the Twins, permitting four homers and six runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Gibson limited the damage despite yielding an early solo homer and four walks to accept a no-decision after 5 2/3 innings against Toronto on Saturday. The 27-year-old owns a 3-1 mark with a stingy 1.36 ERA in his last six starts, allowing just six earned runs and 33 hits in that stretch. Gibson lost his lone career appearance versus Milwaukee, with All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy collecting two of the six hits he permitted during his six innings of work.

WALK-OFFS

1. Veteran OF Torii Hunter, who belted his 200th homer with Minnesota on Thursday, has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games.

2. Milwaukee 3B Hector Gomez was sporting a sizable mark on his head on Thursday, one day after crashing into the seats while chasing a foul ball. Gomez told reporters that he didn’t have a concussion and expects to play on Friday.

3. Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right ankle injury.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Brewers 2