Preview: Brewers at Twins

With little for which to smile this season, the Milwaukee Brewers vie for their first series victory over the Minnesota Twins in four years when the teams continue their three-game interleague set on Saturday afternoon. Adam Lind belted a three-run homer to highlight his impressive six-RBI performance to send majors-worst Milwaukee to a 10-5 triumph in the series opener on Friday.

Jonathan Lucroy also went deep to match Lind with three hits, improving to 7-for-14 in his last three games. The loud bats were a welcome sight for the Brewers, who posted just their third win in 12 overall contests and third in their last 10 meetings with the Twins. Joe Mauer entered the opener mired in an 0-for-9 slump but launched a three-run homer among his two hits as Minnesota overcame an early five-run deficit to tie the game at 5-5. The veteran has fared well in a small sample size versus Saturday starter Matt Garza, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (3-7, 5.52 ERA) vs. Twins RH J.R. Graham (0-0, 3.10)

Garza has struggled mightily this season, but he picked up the win after scattering three hits over five solid frames of relief in Milwaukee’s 17-inning triumph over Arizona on Sunday. The victory certainly was received well by the 31-year-old, who had yielded 19 runs and 23 hits in his previous three outings (14 2/3 innings). The 25th overall pick of the 2005 draft by Minnesota, Garza allowed just six hits and struck out eight in 6 1/3 frames to pick up the win in his last outing versus the Twins.

After making 14 relief appearances this season, Graham will record his first career start on Saturday. Pressed into emergency duty because of an injury to starter Ricky Nolasco, the 25-year-old allowed one run on three hits in as many innings against Toronto on Sunday. Graham, who tossed a season-high 60 pitches versus the Blue Jays, is expected to be limited to 70-75 on Saturday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee OF Ryan Braun sat out the series opener after undergoing a second cryotherapy procedure on his right thumb on Wednesday. Braun said he expects to play Saturday.

2. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe is 1-for-20 in his last five games and hitless in six career at-bats versus Garza.

3. The Twins have won 14 of their last 18 home games and 19 of 27 overall this season.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Brewers 2