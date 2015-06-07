Preview: Brewers at Twins

The Milwaukee Brewers own the majors’ worst record at the moment, but one would have a hard time convincing the Minnesota Twins of their troubles. Milwaukee looks to complete a three-game sweep of the interleague series with Minnesota when the clubs reconvene at Target Field on Sunday afternoon.

Former Twin Carlos Gomez belted a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning to highlight his four-hit, three-RBI performance as the Brewers posted a 4-2 triumph on Saturday. Gomez, who added a run-scoring double in the ninth, is 15-for-42 with six RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak. While Milwaukee has won two in a row after dropping nine of its previous 11, Minnesota has lost four of six this month following a blistering 20-7 effort in May. Joe Mauer, who launched a three-run homer in Friday’s 10-5 series-opening loss, continued to distance himself from an 0-for-9 stretch with an RBI single in the sixth inning on Saturday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Mike Fiers (2-5, 4.06 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (4-2, 2.59)

Fiers authored his best performance of the season on Monday, scattering four hits - all singles - over six innings en route to a 1-0 victory over St. Louis. While his overall record leaves a bit to be desired, the 29-year-old owns a 2-1 mark on the road with a 2.22 ERA. Fiers won his lone career start versus the Twins in 2012, allowing one run on four hits in seven innings.

Pelfrey permitted just one earned run for the third straight outing on Tuesday, but suffered a hard-luck loss after seven strong innings against Boston. The 31-year-old sinkerballer, who kept the ball in the park for the eighth time in his last nine outings, has yielded just three homers this season. Pelfrey owns a 1-2 career mark versus the Brewers, allowing the club to bat .272 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun, who is 3-for-8 in his career against Pelfrey, belted a solo homer on Saturday in his return from his second cryotherapy procedure on his right thumb.

2. Minnesota’s Brian Dozier went deep on Saturday, marking his 11th homer to lead all second basemen.

3. Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe is hitless in eight at-bats in the series and is mired in a 1-for-24 slump in June.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Brewers 3