Preview: Brewers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins could have used some help from the elements while stumbling through a season-opening nine-game skid. The Twins were fortunate enough to beat the rain and visiting Milwaukee on Monday and will carry a four-game winning streak into Tuesday afternoon’s matchup with the Brewers.

Minnesota rolled up a season-high seven runs in the opener of the four-game, home-and-home interleague series before play was called after six innings following a rain delay of 2 hours, 6 minutes. Three-time batting champion Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI double that also moved him past Harmon Killebrew for fifth place on the Twins’ all-time list with 1,714 hits. Milwaukee has dropped three straight and five of its last seven games, allowing 46 runs in that span. The Brewers will send the struggling Wily Peralta to the mound while Minnesota counters with Ervin Santana before the series shifts to Milwaukee.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (0-3, 10.13 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (0-1, 3.00)

Three starts have led to three ugly performances from Peralta, who has yet to pitch beyond five innings while giving up a total of 16 runs over 13 1/3 frames. In his first road start, he was touched for five runs and seven hits over five innings at St. Louis on Thursday after surrendering three homers in his previous turn against Houston. The 27-year-old Dominican is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two career starts versus the Twins.

Santana has turned in a pair of quality starts since his rain-shortened season debut but remains in search of his first victory. He was a hard-luck loser after yielding three runs and seven hits while striking out six in seven innings versus the Chicago White Sox following six innings of two-run ball at Kansas City. Santana has lost both career starts versus the Brewers, getting tagged for 12 runs and 19 hits over 12 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe (intercostal) is expected to be placed on the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday’s game.

2. Brewers OF Ryan Braun collected his 99th and 100th RBIs in interleague play, tying Alex Rodriguez for the fifth-most since the 2007 season.

3. Twins closer Glen Perkins, who is on the DL, received a second opinion on his ailing shoulder that suggested rest and rehab.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Brewers 3