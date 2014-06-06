Brewers 8, Twins 5: Carlos Gomez hit a three-run homer and Khris Davis added a go-ahead two-run shot as visiting Milwaukee defeated Minnesota.

Jonathan Lucroy also smacked a two-run homer and Jean Segura added a run-scoring single for the Brewers, who split the four-game home-and-home stretch of contests against the Twins. Ryan Braun went 3-for-5 and Lucroy and Lyle Overbay had two hits apiece as Milwaukee had 13 overall.

Wily Peralta (5-5) allowed four runs and five hits and walked three in five innings while winning for the first time since May 2. Francisco Rodriguez worked a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 20 opportunities.

Oswaldo Arcia belted a grand slam to right in third to stake Minnesota to a 4-0 lead and Gomez answered with a three-run blast in the top of the fourth. Davis hit a two-run opposite-field blast to right in the sixth off Kevin Correia (2-7) to put the Brewers ahead and Segura stroked a ground single to left later in the inning to make it 6-4.

Josmil Pinto drilled a run-scoring double in the eighth to bring Minnesota within one but Eduardo Escobar flew out with runners at second and third to end the inning. Braun hit a two-out double in the ninth and Lucroy followed with a blast to right to make it a three-run game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arcia exited after injuring his right ankle while running the bases in the sixth inning. … Correia allowed five runs and 10 hits in five-plus innings. … Minnesota tabbed SS Nick Gordon of Olympia High in Orlando, Fla., with the fifth overall pick in Thursday’s amateur draft while the Brewers selected LHP Kodi Medeiros from Waiakea High in Hilo, Hawaii, with the 12th overall pick. Gordon is the brother of Dodgers INF Dee Gordon and the son of former Royals closer Tom Gordon.