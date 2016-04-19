Brewers 6, Twins 5

MINNEAPOLIS -- Scooter Gennett’s RBI single in the ninth inning scored Yadiel Rivera, and the Milwaukee Brewers took advantage of some sloppy defense for a 6-5 victory against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday afternoon.

Rivera doubled off the wall in center field but reached third after Byron Buxton bobbled the ball twice. The left-handed hitting Gennett, who had two hits and two runs scored, followed with a opposite-field single through a drawn-in infield.

Tyler Thornburg (2-0) earned the win despite giving up two home runs and surrendering a three-run lead in the eighth. Jeremy Jeffress earned his fifth save in as many chances for Milwaukee, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Minnesota closer Kevin Jepsen (0-3) took the loss by giving up the unearned run in a non-closing situation at home as the Twins four-game winning streak ended.

Byung Ho Park homered for the second straight game and fourth time this season and Eddie Rosario added a two-run, pinch-hit homer to tie the game 5-5 in the eighth inning. Both homers came off of Thornburg, who hadn’t allowed a run and just two hits in five innings this season.

Rosario, the team’s opening day starter in left field, had struggled to a .146 average coming into the game. It was the first pinch-hit home run of his career and Minnesota’s first since Miguel Sano on Sept. 9 last season.

Milwaukee scored three runs in the fifth with the help of an error, wild pitch and passed ball to break a 2-2 tie.

Gennett reached on an error from Sano in right field. Minnesota is trying the big slugger in the outfield this season for the first time after signing Park in the offseason. Sano was in place but botched a line drive from Gennett.

Ryan Braun walked and Jonathan Lucroy singled to drive home Gennett. Chris Carter followed with one of his two run-scoring sacrifice flies in the game, scoring Braun. A wild pitch from Santana allowed Lucroy to third and he scored on a passed ball from catcher John Ryan Murphy.

Wily Peralta (1-3) recovered from a tough start for Milwaukee to retire 10 straight batters at one point. Peralta allowed two runs on five hits and four walks in five innings.

Minnesota starter Ervin Santana (0-2) gave up five runs in five innings, but just two were earned. He allowed five hits and three walks.

Minnesota’s offense put together season-highs for hits and runs in winning Monday’s rain-shortened game but the troubles of the first week seemed to return for the Twins. Minnesota was 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday and couldn’t jump on a shaky Peralta early.

Eduardo Nunez scored for the Twins in the first on a double-play grounder from Sano. Minnesota twice had the bases loaded in the second but could only muster one run on a groundout from Nunez.

NOTES: Brewers 3B Colin Walsh led off the game with a double down the right-field line for his first major-league hit. Walsh is a Rule 5 pickup from the Oakland Athletics. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain. Minnesota recalled IF Jorge Polanco from Triple-A Rochester. Polanco has appeared in nine major-league games, hitting .313 with four RBI. ... Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy got his third day off of the season off from behind the plate as he was the designated hitter on Tuesday. Ryan Braun was the DH in the first game in the American League ballpark. ... The series shifts to Miller Park in Milwaukee on Wednesday with Twins LHP Tommy Milone (0-1, 5.06 ERA) starting against Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson (2-1, 2.79).