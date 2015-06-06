Lind knocks in 6 in Brewers’ win vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Adam Lind finished a triple short of the cycle and knocked in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday.

Lind’s three-run homer in the third inning gave the Brewers a 5-0 lead and his RBI double in the eighth inning broke a tie game and gave Milwaukee the lead for good.

“He was big today,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He came up in some spots with a lot of runners on base and delivered. That home run and that double to right, those balls were scorched.”

The Brewers used the long ball to build an early lead off Twins starter Kyle Gibson, getting solo home runs from shortstop Jean Segura in the first and catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the second before Lind’s blast over the right-field fence with two outs in the third, staking right-hander Kyle Lohse to an early five-run lead.

But Minnesota rallied with a five-run fifth inning, capped by a three-run homer by first baseman Joe Mauer, his second home run of the season, knotting the game at 5-5.

“The first couple of innings, I felt like we were flat,” said Twins right fielder Torii Hunter. “But we got a burst of energy and had some energy and got back. Just fell apart in the eighth.”

Lohse cruised through the first four innings, allowing just a pair of harmless singles before allowing the first two hitters of the fifth to reach. Lohse recovered and got the next two batters out before surrendering consecutive RBI singles to second baseman Brian Dozier and Hunter before Mauer’s home run.

“The game took some strange turns,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We had some misplays, obviously. We had some chances, just didn’t capitalize.”

Neither club scored again until the eighth, when center fielder Carlos Gomez and Lind had back-to-back two out doubles. Lind scored on a botched Lucroy pop up in front of the pitching mound. Off on contact, Lind flew around third and scored when the ball landed between Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki and right-handed reliever Casey Fien, making it 7-5.

“You would hope that someone would take charge and recognize what we needed to do to make that catch,” Molitor said.

Milwaukee tacked on three more in the ninth, including a two-run single by Lind.

Jared Jeffress earned the win for Milwaukee, pitching two solid innings in relief of Lohse, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two. Lohse lasted six innings, giving up eight hits and five runs, walking none and striking out four.

“One of those games where I felt in control, made a lot of good pitches, just didn’t execute on the one to Mauer,” Lohse said. “That kind of turned my outing around.”

Gibson recovered from his rocky start, setting down the final 13 men he faced. He did not figure into the final decision, allowing five runs on six hits in seven innings of work while walking none and striking out a career best nine batters. Righty Blaine Boyer took the loss, allowing one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Milwaukee, which had won just twice in its previous nine games, improved to 14-10 this season when scoring first.

“It’s why you play nine innings,” Lind said. “They’re a first-place team so they can score runs. They’re a good team so you can’t ease up. They scored the five and we had to lock in and keep playing.”

NOTES: Brewers RF Ryan Braun did not play Friday because of a cryotherapy procedure on his ailing thumb. He could return to the lineup on Saturday. ... Brewers LHP Will Smith’s eight-game suspension for using a foreign substance in a game May 21 has been reduced to six games. ... Twins RHP J.R. Graham will make his first major league start on Saturday in place of RHP Ricky Nolasco, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday. Graham has appeared in 14 games this season, all out of the bullpen. ... The Brewers and Twins will play the second game of a three-game series at Target Field on Saturday. Milwaukee’s Matt Garza (3-7, 5.52 ERA) will oppose Minnesota’s Graham (0-0, 3.14 ERA).