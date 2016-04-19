Twins defeat Brewers in rain-shortened game

MINNEAPOLIS -- Not even inclement weather could halt the Minnesota Twins’ winning streak.

In a rain-shortened game Monday at Target Field, the Twins defeated the visiting Milwaukee Brewers by a 7-4 final in six innings for their fourth straight victory.

The game was delayed at the end of the sixth inning, with the Twins leading by three. After a delay of two hours and six minutes, umpires declared Monday’s game final. It is the first rain-shortened game in the seven-year history of Target Field.

“They waited because you try to play games, and that’s the right thing. I don’t have any problem with that,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “They were trying to make the best decision for the integrity of the game and also with the concern of player safety, so it took a while, which is OK.”

The same two teams meet Tuesday for the series finale with a 12:10 p.m. CT start.

Miguel Sano and Byung Ho Park both homered for the Twins (4-9), who have now won four in a row after starting the season 0-9. Right-hander Phil Hughes (1-2) picked up the win for Minnesota, his first of the year following losses in his first two starts.

Monday marked the third straight loss for Milwaukee (5-8), which has won just twice in seven road games so far in 2016. Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (1-1) gave up four runs on 11 hits in five innings as he was tagged with the loss. Anderson entered Monday’s outing with a 0.00 ERA after his first two starts.

The Twins scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to add to their lead including a double down the left field line by first baseman Joe Mauer that made it 7-4. But after Oswaldo Arcia struck out to end the sixth, the rain intensified as the Target Field grounds crew covered the infield with a tarp.

“The umpires were in a tough spot tonight. It just wasn’t going to stop raining,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “They did a good job, and they held off as long as they could.”

In Milwaukee’s first interleague game of the year, designated hitter Ryan Braun got the scoring started for the Brewers. Braun tagged Twins starter Phil Hughes for an RBI single in the first inning that drove in Scooter Gennett from second base.

Sano’s first home run of the season tied the game at 1-1 to lead off the second inning. Sano’s homer went an estimated 409 feet and landed in the bullpen in left-center field.

Minnesota scored later in the second when Kurt Suzuki’s double to the wall in right-center field allowed Eduardo Escobar to come all the way home from first base. It was just Suzuki’s third hit of the season in 24 at-bats, and it came at a good time for the Twins as it provided the go-ahead run.

A throwing error by Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson allowed another Twins run to score in the third inning, making it 3-1.

The Brewers got a pair of runs back in the top of the fourth to tie it at 3-3. Kirk Nieuwenhuis singled to center to drive in Chris Carter for Milwaukee’s third run of the game.

Minnesota would get another home run in the fourth, this time off the bat of Park. His opposite-field shot, his second homer of the year, put the Twins up 4-3. Byron Buxton followed that up with an RBI triple three batters later, driving in Suzuki for a 5-3 lead.

Every position player had a hit for the Twins in Monday’s win, including five players with two hits.

“Obviously the first nine games wasn’t the way we planned or hoped to go,” Mauer said. “We knew that wasn’t going to be the case all year. We’re glad that it’s turning the right direction.”

Braun picked up his second RBI in the top of the fifth as his double to center scored Gennett to cut Minnesota’s lead to 5-4.

It is the first interleague series of the year for both teams. The Twins and Brewers will see each other four times this week, including two games at Miller Park on Wednesday and Thursday after Tuesday’s series finale at Target Field.

NOTES: The Twins hired former manager Ron Gardenhire as a special assistant to GM Terry Ryan. In his new role, Gardenhire will travel to the organization’s minor league affiliates and also will serve as a roaming instructor and evaluator. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe said he was feeling a bit better Monday after straining a right intercostal muscle Sunday. However, Ryan said Plouffe likely would be placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. ... In their first road game at an American League park this season, the Brewers used Ryan Braun at designated hitter Monday. Manager Craig Counsell said the team would use a different DH on Tuesday. ... Minnesota LHP Fernando Abad was reinstated from the bereavement list following Monday’s game. LHP Taylor Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. ... The Twins and Brewers meet again Tuesday at Target Field before facing each other Wednesday and Thursday in Milwaukee. Minnesota RHP Ervin Santana (0-1, 3.00 ERA) will oppose the Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (0-3, 10.13 ERA) on Tuesday.