NEW YORK -- Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the New York Yankees rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Yankees won for only the seventh time in 24 games since June 12 when Frazier drove a 97-mph fastball from Corey Knebel (0-2) well over the left field wall on a 1-and-0 count.

Frazier quickly rounded the bases and was mobbed by his teammates at home plate.

The inning started when Didi Gregorius drew a four-pitch walk. Jacoby Ellsbury drew a one-out walk setting the stage for Frazier, who made his major league debut last Saturday in Houston.

Aroldis Chapman (2-0) struck out the side in the ninth after Dellin Betances fanned two in the eighth. Starter Luis Severino allowed a three-run homer to Domingo Santana in the first but little else in seven innings.

New York's third walk-off win of the season ended Milwaukee's five-game winning streak and spoiled the best start of Brent Suter's brief career.

Suter took a shutout into the seventh inning and allowed two runs and five hits in a career-high 6 1/3 innings.

He did not throw a pitch over 90 mph and worked quickly throughout his third start of the season. He worked so quickly that the Yankees were rarely able to step out of the batter's box in between pitches.

Suter took a no-hitter into the fifth before Frazier beat the shift with a single to right field with two out. He gave up his second hit on Aaron Judge's soft single with two out in the sixth.

The left-hander was not threatened until the seventh when he put runners at first and third following a double by Chase Headley and a single by Jacoby Ellsbury.

Suter lost his shutout bid when he was charged with an error on a pickoff attempt against Ellsbury. Ellsbury raced to third while Headley trotted home and the Yankees chased Suter when Frazier tripled to left.

The Brewers started quickly when Eric Thames doubled with one out in the first and Travis Shaw was awarded first when a pitch grazed his jersey. After the Yankees challenged, the call was upheld following an 80-second review.

Two pitches later, Santana lifted a 1-and-0 fastball into the right field seats for his 15th home run.

The Yankees ran themselves out of the second inning.

Gregorius, who reached on a fielding error by shortstop Orlando Arcia, was tagged out between second and third. Headley, who hit the soft grounder to Suter, was tagged out by Thames after rounding first.

NOTES: The Yankees played the game with nine relievers after recalling RHPs Ben Heller and Jonathan Holder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. New York optioned RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Jordan Montgomery, who started Friday, to Triple-A. ... 1B Jesus Aguilar got the start as the designated hitter for Milwaukee after setting the team's rookie record with seven RBIs on Friday. ... Yankees' DH Matt Holliday (viral infection) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Saturday night. ... Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun exited the game with left calf tightness. He also saw his nine-game hitting stopped, although he was robbed of hits by 3B Chase Headley and 1B Ji-Man Choi in his final two at-bats.