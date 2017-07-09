NEW YORK -- Travis Shaw drove in four runs, including a three-run homer with one out in the top of the first inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Yankees 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Stephen Vogt also homered for the Brewers, who won a series against the Yankees in New York for the first time since May 5-7, 1995.

Jimmy Nelson (8-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings to match his win total from last season. He struck out six, including Aaron Judge in consecutive at-bats.

Four Milwaukee relievers combined on four scoreless innings and Corey Knebel posted his 14th save when he struck out Gary Sanchez with a runner on second.

Clint Frazier hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, who are 7-18 in their last 25 games since June 12 after striking out 14 times and going 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Masahiro Tanaka (7-8) concluded an uneven first half by allowing five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. It was the seventh time he allowed at least five runs and seventh time Tanaka allowed multiple home runs.

Shaw entered 2-for-12 against Tanaka, but after Jonathan Villar and Eric Thames opened the game with singles, the third baseman slugged a full-count slider into the right-center field seats for his 19th homer of the season.

Vogt made it 4-0 by driving a 1-1 sinker over the center-field fence for his fourth homer since being claimed off waivers from Oakland.

Frazier ended Nelson's shutout bid by sending a first-pitch slider over the center-field wall.

Nelson rebounded from the Frazier homer to strike out the side in the fifth after Tyler Wade opened the inning with a double.

Nelson was lifted after allowing the first two runners of the sixth to reach. Carlos Torres nearly gave up a three-run homer to Chase Headley, whose drive into the second deck was ruled fouled by inches near the foul pole after a brief replay review.

NOTES: Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun (left calf tightness) did not play after exiting Saturday's game following the top of the eighth inning. He is considered day to day. ... Yankees DH Matt Holliday (viral infection) went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in his second rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is expected to rejoin the Yankees next weekend in Boston. ... Milwaukee announced RHPs Zach Davies, Jimmy Nelson and Matt Garza will start the first series after the break against the Philadelphia Phillies. ... The Yankees did not announce their rotation for after the All-Star break and manager Joe Girardi said they will likely decide Wednesday.