Yankees walk-off on Frazier's homer

NEW YORK -- For Clint Frazier, the magnitude of what his swing achieved did not sink in until he began rounding third base and saw his teammates waiting to greet him at the plate and shower him with water.

Once Frazier touched the plate, the celebration was on for the Yankees.

Frazier hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Yankees rallied for a dramatic 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

"You don't really know what's going on until you cross third base and you see all them standing there with the Gatorade, with their hats off, (and) screaming," Frazier said. "It's a real cool moment."

A week after hitting a home run in his major league debut at Houston, Frazier went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as his average went from .188 to .300.

Frazier gave the Yankees their seventh win in 24 games since June 24 by staying back on a 1-0 fastball from Corey Knebel (0-2), and there was little doubt he cleared the left field fence.

"That's a big win," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "Clint's at-bats all day were good and to hit a three-run walk-off homer, we needed that."

Frazier said it was his first walk-off home run since becoming a professional as a first-round pick of the Cleveland Indians in 2013, and it occurred with his mother and girlfriend in the stands.

At 22 years, 305 days, he became the youngest Yankee to hit a game-ending homer since Melky Cabrera (21 years, 341 days) did it in the 11th inning on July 18, 2006, against Seattle's Julio Mateo.

"We went wild, I went wild," Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge said. "I almost tripped over the rail right there. It's awesome to see him succeed."

Before Didi Gregorius and Jacoby Ellsbury drew walks off Knebel, the Yankees succeeded little offensively against soft-tossing left-hander Brent Suter.

Only Frazier experienced success against a pitcher who didn't throw one pitch over 90 mph.

Frazier broke up Suter's no-hit bid with a single to right in the fifth and added an RBI triple in the seventh after Suter allowed a run on a throwing error during a pickoff attempt.

While Frazier succeeded all day at the plate, Yankee pitching did enough to set up the comeback.

Luis Severino allowed a three-run homer to Domingo Santana in the first but little else in seven solid innings.

Aroldis Chapman (0-2) struck out the side in the ninth after Dellin Betances fanned two in the eighth.

When Knebel walked off the mound after blowing his fourth save, Milwaukee's five-game winning steak had ended and the Brewers lost a chance to go 10 games over .500.

The Brewers lost for the second time in 10 games and were handed their fifth walk off loss.

"All of it," Knebel said when asked how much of his outing was based on poor location.

Before Knebel faltered, Suter allowed two earned runs and five hits in a career-high 6 1/3 innings while working so quickly that the Yankees rarely had chances to step out of the batter's box between pitches.

"He pitched wonderfully," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It was fun to see, and it was really important moving forward that we found a guy who can fill in that spot and did a really nice job."

The Brewers started quickly when Eric Thames doubled with one out in the first and Travis Shaw was awarded first base when a pitch grazed his jersey. After the Yankees challenged, the call was upheld following an 80-second review.

Two pitches later, Santana lifted a 1-and-0 fastball into the right field seats for his 15th home run.

The Yankees ran themselves out of the second inning.

Gregorius, who reached on a fielding error by shortstop Orlando Arcia, was tagged out between second and third. Headley, who hit the soft grounder to Suter, was tagged out by Thames after rounding first.

NOTES: The Yankees played the game with nine relievers after recalling RHPs Ben Heller and Jonathan Holder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. New York optioned RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Jordan Montgomery, who started Friday, to Triple-A. ... 1B Jesus Aguilar got the start as the designated hitter for Milwaukee after setting the team's rookie record with seven RBIs on Friday. ... Yankees' DH Matt Holliday (viral infection) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Saturday night. ... Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun exited the game because of left calf tightness. He also saw his nine-game hitting stopped, although he was robbed of hits by 3B Chase Headley and 1B Ji-Man Choi in his final two at-bats.