Preview: Cardinals at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels can’t absorb many more injuries if they are to continue entertaining thoughts of winning the American League West title as they resume their six-game homestand with three versus the St. Louis Cardinals beginning Tuesday. Los Angeles shortstop Andrelton Simmons left Sunday’s game - a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay that completed a sweep - with a thumb injury that requires surgery as he joins ace Garrett Richards and closer Huston Street on the disabled list.

“I wouldn’t say (injuries) are derailing our season because it’s May, and we have a lot of baseball left,” Angels center fielder Mike Trout told reporters. “But you lose your starting shortstop, your ace, a bunch of pitchers, your closer … it’s a tough stretch, but you can’t hang your heads.” Los Angeles (13-18), which has lost seven of its last nine, is also without left-handers C.J. Wilson (shoulder) and Andrew Heaney (forearm) - leaving Tuesday starter Hector Santiago and Jered Weaver as the only pitchers remaining in the rotation manager Mike Scioscia put together in spring training. St. Louis (16-16) completed a 4-6 homestand with a 10-5 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday and is beginning to lose touch with the white-hot Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. The Cardinals give the ball to Mike Leake, who is still searching for his first victory in a St. Louis uniform after signing a five-year contract worth at least $75 million during the offseason.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Mike Leake (0-3, 6.03 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (2-1, 3.58)

Leake continues to hurt himself with big innings as he’s allowed three or more runs in an inning four times. The 28-year-old Californian recorded his third no-decision of the season after yielding four runs - three in the fourth inning - in five frames of St. Louis’ 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Leake has never faced Los Angeles and won’t have to deal with Simmons, who was 7-for-16 with a home run against him while with Atlanta.

Santiago received a no-decision after permitting three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of the Angels’ 7-3 victory in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The 28-year-old New Jersey native was sharp in consecutive victories over AL division leaders Chicago and Seattle before allowing four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 4-2 loss at Texas on April 29. Santiago, who has pitched at least 5 1/3 innings in each of his six starts this season, has never faced St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols (.190, six home runs, 18 RBIs) continues to spin his wheels as he went 1-for-13 in his last four games after going 7-for-20 with a home run and three RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Cardinals rookie SS Aledmys Diaz (.396) is 7-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak while RF Stephen Piscotty (team-high 21 RBIs) is 13-for-29 with six RBIs over his last seven contests, raising his average 39 points to .323.

3. Los Angeles 3B and lead-off hitter Yunel Escobar (.301) is 12-for-31 in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Angels 2