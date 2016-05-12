Preview: Cardinals at Angels

The St. Louis Cardinals attempt to complete a sweep on the first leg of their trek through Southern California when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for the finale of their three-game series. St. Louis, which concludes its six-game trip with three contests against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, erupted for 13 runs in the first two games of the set while allowing only three.

Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday has not officially broken out of his slump yet, as he followed a 3-for-5 effort Tuesday by going hitless in four at-bats one night later. The Angels look to avoid going winless on their six-game homestand after being swept of a three-game series by Tampa Bay last weekend. The club, which has dropped seven of its last eight contests overall, has scored fewer than three runs in each game during its slide. Mike Trout went 0-for-4 in Wednesday’s loss, marking only the second time in the last nine games — and ninth time in 32 contests this season — he failed to register a hit.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (2-3, 6.30 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (3-1, 4.72)

Wainwright seeks his third win in four starts after a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday in which he gave up three runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. It was the longest of seven outings this season for the 34-year-old Georgia native, who has yet to allow fewer than three runs. Wainwright settled for a no-decision on July 4, 2013 in his only career start against Los Angeles after yielding four runs and seven hits in eight frames.

Weaver also is coming off a no-decision despite limiting Tampa Bay to two runs — one earned — and six hits over six innings Saturday. The 33-year-old Californian bounced back nicely from a rough outing at Milwaukee on May 2, when he was tagged for seven runs and 11 hits in five frames. Weaver has made three career starts against St. Louis, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels acquired RHP Jhoulys Chacin from Atlanta for LHP Adam McCreery and expect him to start against Seattle on Saturday.

2. St. Louis RHP Carlos Martinez (illness) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is expected to make his scheduled start on Saturday.

3. Los Angeles rookie 1B Ji-Man Choi, who was selected from Baltimore’s roster in the Rule 5 Draft, was designated for assignment after going 1-for-18 with six walks in 14 games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Angels 3