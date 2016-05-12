Garcia, Cardinals shut down Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jaime Garcia did his best not to look at the face underneath the helmet.

The St. Louis Cardinals left-hander knew that the hitter stepping into the batter’s box for the Los Angeles Angels was his friend and former teammate Shane Robinson. However, with the game on the line and Garcia nearing 100 pitches on the night, getting an out would require all of his focus.

It was the Angels’ only real chance in the game. Down by three runs but with runners on second and third and two out in the seventh, a base hit by Robinson likely would have put the Angels within one run.

Garcia, though, put the friendship on hold for the moment, striking out Robinson to end the inning and help lead the Cardinals to a 5-2 win at Angel Stadium.

“I‘m not going to lie to you, Shane Robinson is one of my best friends,” Garcia said. “We came up together through the minor leagues. He’s a great friend of mine and I know his family, I love him, he’s like my brother. It is a little weird facing him.”

Garcia first reached the majors in 2008 with the Cardinals and Robinson the next season, and they were teammates in St. Louis through the 2014 season. And while Robinson was unable to get a key hit off Garcia, he had plenty of company in the Angels’ dugout.

The strikeout of Robinson was Garcia’s eighth of the night, completing the lefty’s seven innings. Garcia gave up two unearned runs on four hits and one walk.

“I was able to make pitches, keep the ball down and keep them off balance,” Garcia said. “I’ve been saying, I feel good, everything feels good. I’ve been working extremely hard between starts to compete and give us a chance to win every time.”

Garcia’s only blemish came on a two-run homer by Angels designated hitter C.J. Cron in the fourth inning, but the runs were unearned because the blast immediately followed third baseman Matt Carpenter’s two-out error.

“That was a mistake,” Garcia said. “He put a good swing on the ball, but I didn’t throw the pitch I should have thrown there, and it was right in the middle of the plate.”

The Cardinals tallied nine hits, including two each by Stephen Piscotty, Yadier Molina and Randal Grichuk. Four of St. Louis’ hits came in succession in a four-run second inning against Angels starter Matt Shoemaker (1-5), setting the tone for the game.

The Cardinals hit well in the clutch, going 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

“Shoe was chasing some counts as the game went on, he got some fastballs a little bit too much over the heart of the plate, and those guys jumped on him,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It happened quickly in the second inning.”

Shoemaker, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to make the start, gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk in four-plus innings.

“He made some good pitches (after the second inning), settled down a little bit,” Scioscia said. “Definitely showed that his stuff is there. But he wasn’t able to put pitches together like he usually can.”

Offense continues to be a problem for the Angels. Outside of Cron’s homer, the only baserunners the Angels got into scoring position against Garcia came in the seventh inning when they had Albert Pujols (single) on third and Geovany Soto (double) on second with one out. Garcia struck out both Johnny Giavotella and Robinson to end the threat.

Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist threw a perfect eighth inning. Trevor Rosenthal gave up two walks in the ninth but closed it out for his sixth save.

The win allowed the Cardinals the rare opportunity to pick up ground on the Cubs in the National League Central. St. Louis (18-16) moved within seven games of first place after Chicago lost both ends of a doubleheader to the San Diego Padres.

The Angels lost their fifth in a row and their ninth in 11 games. Los Angeles (13-20) fell 7 1/2 games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

The Cardinals opened up a 4-0 lead in the second inning after their first five batters of the inning reached base -- a walk by Brandon Moss and consecutive singles by Molina, Matt Adams, Grichuk and Kolten Wong.

Aledmys Diaz and Carpenter followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies, and suddenly Shoemaker and the Angels were in another early hole.

NOTES: The Angels acquired RHP Jhoulys Chacin from the Braves in exchange for minor league LHP Adam McCreery. Chacin, 28, was 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts for Atlanta this season. He likely won’t be activated until Saturday, when he would start against the Mariners in Seattle. ... Angels INF/OF Ji-Man Choi was designated for assignment in order to make room on the roster for RHP Matt Shoemaker, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start the game. Choi, a Rule 5 selection by the Angels, hit .056 (1-for-18) in 14 games. ... Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez threw a bullpen session without any problems and is on schedule to start Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. Martinez had to leave his May 6 start early because of flu-like symptoms, so the Cardinals gave him a couple extra days of rest between starts.