Preview: Cardinals at Blue Jays

The St. Louis Cardinals have done a good job keeping Toronto’s potent offense in check and are in position to win the series when they visit the Blue Jays on Sunday in the rubber match of the three-game set. St. Louis prevailed 5-0 on Saturday - its third victory in 11 games - on the strength of a three-hitter by Shelby Miller, who told reporters: “Hopefully we get the ball rolling.” It was a season low in hits for first-place Toronto, which was shut out for only the second time this season.

The Blue Jays are undefeated in seven series (6-0-1) with their last eight-set run coming in 1993 - the last time they won the World Series. The defending National League champion Cardinals, who lost 3-1 on Friday, were also sparked by rookie Randal Grichuk’s first career home run. Toronto’s Drew Hutchison is coming off an impressive performance against Detroit and opposes Jaime Garcia, who struggled in his last turn - his fourth - since coming back from shoulder surgery.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (1-0, 5.47 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (4-3, 3.50)

Garcia allowed three hits in four scoreless frames before yielding six runs and five hits in the fifth inning of St. Louis’ 8-7 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday in his worst performance of the season. “I just wasn’t able to execute,” the 27-year-old Mexican told reporters. “I’ve got to go out and do a better job than that. … I’m on the mound (and) I’m trying to execute pitches until the manager comes to take the ball out of my hand.” Garcia, who has struck out 22 with zero walks in 24 2/3 innings this season while sporting an impressive 0.97 WHIP, is 2-3 with a 5.70 ERA in eight interleague starts - 1-1, 2.77 in two starts against Toronto.

Hutchison, who hasn’t lost in four starts (3-0), struck out seven and yielded three hits in seven shutout innings while receiving a no-decision in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 victory at Detroit on Tuesday. “Once I found my rhythm, I was really able to lock in,‘’ the 23-year-old Florida native, who missed 2013 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, told reporters. ”I believe I’m a good pitcher and I’m capable of doing that every night. That’s what I expect out of myself.” Hutchison has never faced the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-4 on Saturday to snap a 12-game hitting streak during which he batted .396 with 12 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

2. St. Louis on Saturday left 11 men on base and leads the National League at 7.6 per game.

3. The Blue Jays have been in first place since May 21 - their longest run since 1993.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Blue Jays 2