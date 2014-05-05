Preview: Cardinals at Braves

After looking like one of the best teams in the majors for most of April, the Atlanta Braves have lost six straight - the longest active slide in the league - heading into a three-game series with the visiting St. Louis Cardinals that begins Monday. The Braves have had problems crossing the plate as they have been outscored 32-10 during the skid. St. Louis avoided a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field with a 5-4 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Atlanta’s pitchers need to do a better job of keeping the ball in the park as they gave up seven homers that accounted for eight of San Francisco’s nine runs in their weekend series. The Cardinals have turned on the power lately, hitting eight shots in their last seven games after having only 12 in their first 25 contests. Aaron Harang, the Braves’ scheduled starter for the opener, is winless in his last six outings against St. Louis dating to 2009.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (3-2, 3.15 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (3-2, 2.97)

Miller has been hurt by walks (21 in 34 1/3 innings) and the long ball (seven homers), but he has managed to win his last three decisions and allow a total of four runs over his last four starts. He beat Milwaukee last time out, yielding three runs over six innings. Miller split two starts against the Braves last season, posting a 2.13 ERA.

Harang was one of the best pitchers in the league over his first five starts before getting rocked in his last outing. He gave up nine runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings Wednesday at Miami and saw his ERA climb more than two runs from 0.85. The veteran has seen plenty of the Cardinals with mixed results - he is 7-13 with a 4.37 ERA in 25 starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RHP Gavin Floyd is slated to pitch Tuesday in what would be his first major-league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. Floyd will fill in for RHP Ervin Santana, who will be skipped because of a bruised right hand.

2. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta (8-for-25, two homers) and CF Peter Bourjos (4-for-10, one homer) have enjoyed success against Harang.

3. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman and RF Jason Heyward each have one home run versus Miller.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Cardinals 4