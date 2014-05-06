Preview: Cardinals at Braves

The Atlanta Braves did not plan on inserting Gavin Floyd into the starting rotation Tuesday, but Ervin Santana’s sore thumb clears the way for the 31-year-old to make his debut when the Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals. Floyd, who made just five starts a year ago before undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, tries to end the Braves’ seven-game losing streak. The Cardinals entered the series having dropped seven of 11, but held on for a 4-3 victory in Monday’s opener thanks to something that both teams have missed lately: timely hitting.

The Cardinals finished 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position Monday after entering the series hitting .227 in such situations this season. Peter Bourjos snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a fifth-inning single and finished with two hits, raising his average to .179 and lifting St. Louis’ hopes of getting its center fielder on track offensively. The Braves are batting an abysmal .203 with runners in scoring position after a 1-for-12 effort in the series opener, leaving runners on first and second in the ninth.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Tyler Lyons (0-2, 4.20 ERA) vs. Braves RH Gavin Floyd (2013: 0-4, 5.18)

Lyons returns to the starting rotation after two relief appearances, the latest a scoreless nine-pitch inning Saturday against the Cubs. He lost his first two starts but pitched well, going six innings in each outing and striking out 11 in 12 innings. Lyons, who went 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA in 12 games (eight starts) last season, is holding opponents to a .214 average.

Floyd averaged just over 12 victories from 2008-2012, starting 29 games or more every year. He went 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA in six minor-league rehabilitation starts, walking 10 and striking out 17 in 24 innings. Floyd’s Atlanta debut will mark his 200th major-league appearance; he is 70-70 during his 10-year career with a 4.48 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson is 7-for-42 in his past 13 games with 11 strikeouts, no extra-base hits and no RBIs.

2. St. Louis P Jaime Garcia, who was hit on his left elbow while batting during a rehabilitation start Sunday for Double-A Springfield, is expected to throw as early as Tuesday and may not miss a start.

3. St. Louis C Yadier Molina batted second in the lineup for the second consecutive game Monday, getting a hit to extend his hitting streak to seven.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Braves 3