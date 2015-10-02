Preview: Cardinals at Braves

Jason Heyward grew up in Atlanta’s southern suburbs, blasted a home run on his first swing in an Atlanta Braves uniform and helped the Braves reach the National League playoffs three times in five seasons. But Heyward arrives Friday at Turner Field as a visiting player for the first time, leading the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals into their final series of the regular season against the rebuilding Braves.

Knowing they likely would lose Heyward to free agency after this season, the Braves dealt the outfielder to the Cardinals in a blockbuster deal last November that netted Atlanta a young starter in Shelby Miller. Heyward has enjoyed a strong first campaign in St. Louis as the 26-year-old is hitting .292 with 13 homers, 33 doubles and 23 stolen bases for the Cardinals – who have won eight of their past 11 and locked up their third consecutive division title Wednesday at Pittsburgh. The Braves lost 3-0 Thursday to the Nationals, snapping their five-game home winning streak. Atlanta outfielder Michael Bourn is hitting .364 during his 10-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (10-5, 2.36 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (10-8, 4.16)

The oft-injured Garcia has missed time this season with shoulder and groin issues, but with Carlos Martinez out for the postseason, the 29-year-old is critical to St. Louis’ postseason hopes. He has posted a 2.78 ERA while going 7-2 in 12 starts since returning from the groin injury in late July, allowing three runs or fewer nine times. Garcia beat the Brewers on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits in eight innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Teheran’s more aggressive approach in the second half has paid off as the 24-year-old posted a 3.66 ERA in his past 14 starts after logging a 4.56 mark before the All-Star break. He was outstanding in five September outings, allowing only three homers in 33 innings while finishing with a 1.91 ERA. Teheran, a double-digit winner for the third consecutive season, gave up two runs on six hits in six innings in a loss Saturday at Miami, only his second loss in his past six decisions.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta promoted assistant general manager John Coppolella to general manager Thursday, signing the 37-year-old to a four-year contract.

2. St. Louis P Adam Wainwright, who pitched in relief Wednesday after missing five months with an Achilles injury, is expected to work out of the bullpen Friday and Sunday.

3. Braves C Christian Bethancourt, who started Thursday after missing eight games with a left thumb injury, reinjured the thumb and left the game after five innings.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Cardinals 2