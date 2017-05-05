The St. Louis Cardinals have recovered from an awful start to the season by winning 10 of their past 15 games, but the news is not all good as they open a three-game series Friday at the Atlanta Braves. Right fielder Stephen Piscotty strained his right hamstring running the bases in the second inning of Thursday’s 5-4 loss to Milwaukee, and center fielder Dexter Fowler strained his right shoulder one inning later trying to make a diving catch.

Second baseman Kolten Wong extended his hitting streak to nine games in the loss, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a RBI, and is batting .467 during his streak with four multi-hit contests. The Braves come into the weekend after their series finale against the Mets was rained out in the fourth inning Thursday - a game Atlanta was losing 3-1. Atlanta catchers began Thursday leading the majors in on-base percentage (.425) and second in batting average (.322), sparked by Tyler Flowers’ .396 average with nine RBIs in just 53 at-bats. First baseman Freddie Freeman enters the series hitting .368 with 10 homers in 26 games with an OPS of 1.257.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (3-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 2.81)

Lynn missed all of 2016 following Tommy John surgery but has pitched outstanding in five starts, limiting opponents to a .206 batting average and bringing a three-start winning streak into the series opener. He has allowed only two earned runs in 19 innings in his past three starts with 17 strikeouts and five walks, beating Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Cincinnati. Lynn has held right-handed batters to a .125 average with a .196 slugging percentage and 18 strikeouts in 56 at-bats.

Despite not having a win through his first five appearances (four starts), Foltynewicz has allowed only four earned runs in 20 innings across his past three starts. He gave up only one earned run (four runs total) on four hits in six innings Sunday in a loss at Milwaukee, striking out six one week after fanning nine in seven innings in a no-decision at Philadelphia. Foltynewicz has held right-handed hitters to a .196 batting average, but opponents are hitting .467 with runners in scoring position.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta has committed eight errors in their past 20 games, posting a .989 fielding percentage that ranks third in the majors in that span.

2. Both bullpens have struggled as St. Louis relievers have posted a 5.01 ERA, while Atlanta relievers own a 5.83 mark (worst in the National League).

3. St. Louis won the season series against Atlanta last season 4-2, averaging 6.7 runs per game.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Braves 3