FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cardinals 4, Braves 3
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 6, 2014 / 3:03 AM / 3 years ago

Cardinals 4, Braves 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Cardinals 4, Braves 3: Matt Carpenter drove in two runs and Shelby Miller pitched five solid innings as visiting St. Louis handed Atlanta its seventh consecutive defeat.

Carpenter – who delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning – joined Jhonny Peralta and Peter Bourjos with two hits. Miller (4-2) gave up two runs on six hits and three relievers bridged the gap to Trevor Rosenthal, who wiggled out of a jam in the ninth for his ninth save.

Ramiro Pena went 2-for-4 with a solo homer for struggling Atlanta, which also got two hits apiece from Freddie Freeman and Evan Gattis. Aaron Harang (3-3) allowed four runs – two earned – on nine hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Bourjos singled and Mark Ellis reached on shortstop Andrelton Simmons’ error to start the fifth, and Carpenter’s double to center snapped a scoreless tie. Matt Holliday’s RBI single to left with two outs made it 3-0, and Bourjos plated Allen Craig in the sixth with a base hit to right-center.

Atlanta halved the deficit in the bottom half on Gattis’ RBI single to right and B.J. Upton’s sacrifice fly. Pena hit his second homer of the season in the seventh, a one-out shot to left-center off Kevin Siegrist, but the Braves stranded two baserunners in the ninth when Rosenthal struck out Justin Upton to end the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, looking to jump-start his offense, batted Harang eighth and Pena – who started for struggling 2B Dan Uggla, in the ninth spot. … Cardinals C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to seven games with a third-inning single. … Freeman snapped a 4-for-32 skid with his two hits.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.