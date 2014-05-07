Braves 2, Cardinals 1: Chris Johnson’s eighth-inning single scored Justin Upton with the tie-breaking run as host Atlanta snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Johnson’s liner to right lifted the Braves to their first victory since April 27 on a night when Gavin Floyd pitched seven strong innings in his first major league game in more than a year. Upton finished 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored, David Carpenter (2-0) struck out two hitters in a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel struck out a pair in the ninth for his ninth save.

Matt Holliday went 2-for-4 with a RBI for St. Louis, which lost for the eighth time in 13 games. Randy Choate (0-1) gave up one run on two hits in one-third of an inning, spoiling a strong start by Tyler Lyons.

Upton and Freddie Freeman singled with one out in the eighth off Choate, who was relieved by Pat Neshek. Johnson, who finished with two hits, lined a 2-2 pitch the opposite way into right field, easily scoring Upton to snap a 1-all tie.

Upton gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the fourth with a 457-foot homer deep into the center-field seats, but Holliday’s single to right scored Matt Carpenter to tie the game in the sixth. Floyd shined in his first game since undergoing Tommy John surgery last season, holding the Cardinals to one run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Braves improved to 11-0 when scoring first. … Floyd had not pitched in a major league game since April 27, 2013 with the White Sox. … Lyons held the Braves to one run on four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts.