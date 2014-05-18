(Updated: ADDS bunts item in NOTEBOOK)

Cardinals 4, Braves 1: Shelby Miller pitched seven strong innings to win his fifth consecutive start as host St. Louis extended its winning streak to four.

Miller (6-2) struck out seven and allowed an unearned run on five hits in his longest outing of the season to improve to 6-0 in his last seven outings and Trevor Rosenthal struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save. Peter Bourjos had two hits and an RBI, Allen Craig delivered a run-scoring single and Kolten Wong had two hits and scored twice for the Cardinals.

Andrelton Simmons went 3-for-3 and scored the lone run for Atlanta, which tumbled to its 12th loss in 17 games and fell to 1-8 in its last nine on the road. Aaron Harang (4-4) lost his sixth straight decision to St. Louis despite giving up three runs - two earned - and striking out seven in six innings.

A throwing error by Wong on Harang’s second-inning single led to the first run of the game, but the Cardinals’ second baseman atoned for the miscue by setting up his team’s first three runs. Wong led off the fourth with a bunt single, moved to third on Matt Holliday’s single and scored on Yadier Molina’s sacrifice fly.

Matt Carpenter was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth, moved to second on another bunt by Wong, advanced to third on a flyout and scored on catcher Evan Gattis’ throwing error on a stolen base by Wong, who came home on Craig’s single. St. Louis tacked on a run in the seventh when Matt Adams led off with a triple and scored on Bourjos’ bunt single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez was ejected in the top of the fifth inning while arguing that a bunt attempt by Harang that resulted in a double play should have been ruled a foul ball. ... Molina has five RBIs during a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 home games. ... Harang suffered his 15th loss against the Cardinals, his most against any opponent. ... Wong and Bourjos each had two bunt singles, marking the first time a team had four in a game since the Detroit Tigers in September 2003.