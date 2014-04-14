Preview: Cardinals at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers look to make it 10 wins in a row when they begin a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. Milwaukee has claimed three straight three-game sweeps, polishing off Pittsburgh with a 4-1 triumph Sunday afternoon behind 8 2/3 stellar innings from Kyle Lohse. The nine-game run is the club’s longest since a 10-gamer in 2003 and the 10-2 start is its best since a 13-0 opening in 1987.

The Cardinals took 14 of 19 meetings in 2013 and were 8-2 in Milwaukee, including a four-game sweep last May. They enter on a positive note after taking two of three from the Chicago Cubs at home, capped by Sunday’s 6-4 win. Monday marks the first of 11 straight road games for St. Louis, which is also in the early stages of a stretch of 20 games in 20 days.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (2-0, 6.55 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (0-1, 2.57)

Lynn defeated Cincinnati two times to begin the season despite giving up eight runs and 16 hits in 11 innings, although he does have an impressive 11 strikeouts against only one walk. The 26-year-old has a 2.53 ERA in 10 games (six starts) against Milwaukee, his lowest ERA against a division opponent. Lynn, who is 10-0 in 11 career starts in March or April, is 2-1 with a 2.33 mark at Miller Park.

Garza suffered a tough-luck loss after eight superb innings in his Brewers debut and then got a no-decision in a 9-4 win at Philadelphia on Wednesday, when Milwaukee rallied for five late runs after the righty had departed. He has a 2.84 ERA in five career starts in Miller Park, where he has yielded just 25 hits while striking out 34 in 31 2/3 innings. Garza is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA in seven starts versus St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers LF Ryan Braun is 4-for-10 with a home run against Lynn.

2. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter went 4-for-12 with six RBIs in the series versus Chicago.

3. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez is 11-for-26 with two homers during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Cardinals 4