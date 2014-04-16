Preview: Cardinals at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers’ recent nine-game winning streak seems like a distant memory heading into Wednesday’s series finale against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers have lost the first two games of the series while being outscored 10-1, and failed to advance a runner past first base after the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 6-1 loss. Milwaukee right fielder Ryan Braun has just two extra-base hits in seven games since hitting three home runs and collecting seven RBIs April 8.

St. Louis broke a streak of 18 1/3 scoreless innings by Milwaukee relievers in the ninth inning Tuesday, when Matt Holliday belted a leadoff homer off Jim Henderson. The Brewers’ bullpen will need to maintain its strong start to keep pace with St. Louis, which boasts a solid group of relievers with Pat Neshek, Kevin Siegrist, Seth Maness and Carlos Martinez in front of closer Trevor Rosenthal. The Cardinals’ roster became even stronger Tuesday when second baseman Mark Ellis made his season debut after starting the season on the disabled list with knee tendinitis.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Joe Kelly (1-0, 0.79 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (1-0, 2.25)

Kelly has begun the season with two consecutive strong outings, including Friday’s effort against the Cubs when he allowed one unearned run over six innings. The 25-year-old has yielded two runs (one earned) over his first 11 1/3 innings. Carlos Gomez is 5-for-15 against Kelly, who is 1-4 with a 4.68 ERA in eight career games (five starts) against the Brewers, including 0-3 in five appearances last season.

Peralta allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and over seven innings against the Pirates on Friday while flashing an improved slider. “It’s gotten better,” Peralta told mlb.com. “Early in spring training, that’s the pitch I was working on. Finally, I did it. I have confidence in it and throwing it whatever count I want to. That’s great for me.” Matt Carpenter is 5-for-9 with a home run against the 24-year-old, who is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA in four career starts against the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals have won 10 of Kelly’s last 13 starts dating back to last season.

2. Milwaukee is 11-25 against the Cardinals since the start of the 2012 season.

3. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta has as many home runs this season (four) as the Cardinals’ shortstops did all of last season.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Cardinals 4