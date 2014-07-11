Preview: Cardinals at Brewers

After being sidelined for nearly three months, Joe Kelly is slated to take the mound as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series versus the reeling Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. The right-hander split his lone two decisions before suffering a hamstring injury while running to first base April 16. Kelly’s return occurs on the same day that left-hander Jaime Garcia undergoes season-ending thoracic outlet surgery, and one night removed after St. Louis learned that All-Star catcher Yadier Molina will be sidelined 8-to-12 weeks with a thumb injury.

To add insult to injury, the Cardinals suffered a 9-1 setback to Pittsburgh in the finale of their four-game series Thursday to remain two games behind National League Central-leading Milwaukee. The Brewers haven’t helped themselves by losing a season-high five straight and nine of 10, with a seven-run eighth inning proving to be their undoing in a 9-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. Milwaukee, which ranks second in runs scored in the National League, has mustered two or fewer in six of its last seven contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Joe Kelly (1-1, 0.59 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (5-5, 3.45)

Kelly was originally expected to return following the All-Star break, but a rash of injuries apparently has altered the thinking of the team’s powers that be. The 26-year-old is coming off a strong rehab outing with Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings. Kelly’s last start with the Cardinals came against Milwaukee as he permitted one run on three hits in four innings before exiting following his adventure on the basepaths.

Gallardo has struggle mightily versus St. Louis, posting a 1-11 career record with a gaudy 6.34 ERA. The 28-year-old recorded a quality start in his lone appearance against the Cardinals this season, but settled for a no-decision in Milwaukee’s 5-3 win April 28. Gallardo rebounded from a disastrous effort versus Colorado on June 29 to allow two runs on eight hits in seven innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez, who homered on Thursday, is 6-for-17 in his career versus Kelly.

2. St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong went 6-for-14 with three homers, five runs scored and as many RBIs in his last five games.

3. The Brewers recalled prized prospect RHP Jimmy Nelson from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday’s game and placed LHP Wei-Chung Wang on the disabled list with shoulder tightness.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2