Preview: Cardinals at Brewers

Lance Lynn is enjoying another terrific April and has a chance to conclude his month in style Sunday when the St. Louis Cardinals wrap up their road series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Lynn is 13-2 with a 2.58 ERA in his career in March and April and has a 1.56 ERA after three starts this season.

Lynn has already faced Milwaukee once this year and yielded one run over five innings April 15 in a 4-2 triumph. In that contest, Lynn faced off with Wily Peralta, who took the loss Saturday despite allowing two runs in six innings. Sunday’s matchup will pit Lynn against Mike Fiers, who still is seeking his first win of 2015. Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in Saturday’s contest and Matt Carpenter had a pair of hits in extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest, FSN Wisconsin

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (1-1, 1.56 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (0-3, 6.75)

Lynn fared well against the Brewers earlier this month, although several members of the team have terrific career stats against him. Gerardo Parra is 9-for-19 with two home runs, while Ryan Braun is 7-for-22 with four RBIs. On the other hand, Aramis Ramirez is just 3-for-26 lifetime against Lynn, who has allowed one earned run in each of his first three starts.

Fiers’ best start of the season came against the Cardinals on April 16, when he allowed two runs over 5 2/3 frames in a 4-0 loss. He got no run support that day but received plenty in last Tuesday’s 16-10 loss to Cincinnati in which he surrendered eight runs (four earned) over four innings. Fiers, who has yet to complete six innings in any of his first three outings, has lost six consecutive starts dating to 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Opponents are batting .213 against Lynn this season and .210 for his career before the month of May.

2. St. Louis stars Holliday, Carpenter and Jason Heyward are a combined 3-for-28 against Fiers.

3. Cardinals C Yadier Molina sat out Saturday after suffering a right knee injury Friday. His status for Sunday is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Brewers 3