Preview: Cardinals at Brewers

While the won-lost record may not show it, few pitchers can match the consistency of St. Louis Cardinals veteran John Lackey, who looks to make his 11th consecutive quality start on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis posted its third consecutive shutout victory Saturday and its pitching staff is riding a streak of 36 straight scoreless innings.

The Cardinals have not allowed a run since the fourth frame of Wednesday’s 13-inning victory at Cincinnati. Lackey has been among the stingiest pitchers for St. Louis, permitting two runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 outings and surrendering more than three only once over his last 19 starts. The Brewers entered the series on a three-game winning streak during which they scored 22 runs, but they have managed a total of eight hits in the last two losses. Jimmy Nelson will try to avert a sweep for Milwaukee, but he’s 0-4 with a wretched 10.43 ERA versus St. Louis.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (9-7, 2.85 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (9-9, 3.57)

Lackey was unable to overcome a rocky first inning last time out, giving up all three runs and five of his six hits allowed en route to a 3-2 setback at Cincinnati. He was a hard-luck loser in his previous turn, coming out on the wrong end of a 1-0 decision against the Reds despite allowing only two hits over eight frames. He has won both starts against the Brewers this season to improve to 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA against them.

Nelson has been coming on strong over the past month, registering his sixth consecutive quality start by holding San Diego to an unearned run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings on Tuesday. It marked the third straight outing in which Nelson has not allowed an earned run and boosted his record to 3-0 over his last four turns. He was hit hard in a June 3 loss at St. Louis and sports a .359 batting average against versus the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis has blanked the Brewers five times this season, and its 12 shutouts at Miller Park are the most by an opposing team.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun is 2-for-23 in his six last games against St. Louis.

3. Cardinals CF Matt Carpenter has homered six times in his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Brewers 1