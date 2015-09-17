Preview: Cardinals at Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals attempt to complete a sweep when they visit the National League Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday for the finale of their three-game series. St. Louis appears to have righted the ship, winning three consecutive contests after losing three straight and eight of 10.

The Cardinals built a five-run lead Wednesday before holding on for a 5-4 triumph that extended their division lead over second-place Pittsburgh to four games. Tommy Pham belted a pair of two-run shots to match his homer total from his first 42 major-league games and Matt Carpenter ended a nine-game drought with his 22nd of the season for St. Louis, which is tied with Texas and the Chicago Cubs for the most road wins in the majors (41). Martin Maldonado launched a three-run homer during a four-run fourth inning, but Milwaukee went on to lose its second in a row at home after winning four straight and six of seven. The Brewers are battling to stay out of the division cellar but have dropped five consecutive contests and seven of their last eight.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (11-9, 2.89 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (11-12, 3.95)

Lackey is winless in his last three starts despite allowing a total of seven runs over 20 1/3 innings in that stretch. The 36-year-old Texan settled for a no-decision at Cincinnati on Friday after giving up two runs while tying a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven frames. Lackey is 4-1 lifetime against Milwaukee, including a 2-0 record in three outings this season.

Nelson is coming off his second straight loss and third in four turns, a setback at Pittsburgh on Friday in which he yielded four runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. The 26-year-old native of Oregon has made one of his last five starts at home, allowing one run in seven frames of a victory over the Pirates on Sept. 1. Nelson has yet to defeat St. Louis, going 0-4 with a gaudy 8.72 ERA in five career games (four starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals’ magic number to clinch the division title is 14.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun sat out Wednesday’s contest with tightness in his lower back.

3. St. Louis C Yadier Molina on Wednesday struck out four times for the first time in his career, which spans 1,548 regular-season and playoff games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Brewers 2