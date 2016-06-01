Preview: Cardinals at Brewers

No team makes itself more at home in Milwaukee than the St. Louis Cardinals, who go for a three-game sweep of the host Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals extended their winning streak in Milwaukee to five games with a 10-3 drubbing on Wednesday to clinch their 10th consecutive series victory at Miller Park.

Jaime Garcia has recorded 10 career wins against the Brewers - tied for his most against any opponent - after setting a career high with 13 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout of Milwaukee on April 14. Cardinals leadoff hitter Matt Carpenter is a staggering 8-for-10 with three doubles, two triples and seven runs scored in the first two games of the series while Matt Holliday registered two homers and six RBIs during a streak of four straight multi-hit performances. Ryan Braun delivered an RBI double in his return to the lineup for Milwaukee, which had won five of six before getting outscored 16-3 in the first two games of the series. The loss dropped the Brewers to 7-24 in their last 31 home contests against St. Louis.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Jaime García (4-4, 3.47 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (2-3, 5.40)

Garcia rebounded from his worst start of the season with a strong outing against Washington, permitting two runs and seven hits in seven innings. Garcia lasted only 2 1/3 frames in his previous turn against Arizona and was pounded for five runs and 10 hits while failing to strike out a batter. He improved to 10-4 with a 2.67 ERA versus Milwaukee with his compete-game gem in April and has limited Braun to 8-for-49 with nine strikeouts.

Although he still has not shown the ability to pitch deep into games, Davies continued his upward trend with a victory at Cincinnati last time out, giving up two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings. It marked the fourth time during the 23-year-old's five-start unbeaten streak that he has yielded two earned runs, a dramatic improvement after giving up 16 in his first three turns. The long ball is an issue for Davies, who has allowed five homers in his last three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy is 9-for-17 with two homers and 11 RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Cardinals rookie SS Aledmys Diaz is 4-for-9 in the series and 8-for-21 this season versus Milwaukee.

3. The Brewers claimed RHP Neil Ramirez off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and expect him to be available in the bullpen for the series finale.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Brewers 4