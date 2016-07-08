Preview: Cardinals at Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals look to continue their good fortune at the expense of the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday when the National League Central rivals play the opener of a three-game series at Miller Park. The Cardinals have outscored the Brewers by a staggering 57-22 margin en route to winning seven of nine meetings - highlighted by an emphatic three-game sweep at Busch Stadium last weekend.

Stephen Piscotty, who launched a grand slam to help St. Louis bring out the brooms in a 9-8 win over Milwaukee on Sunday, belted a three-run homer in Thursday's 5-1 triumph over Pittsburgh. The Cardinals salvaged the finale of a four-game set versus the Pirates and moved a half-game ahead of their rivals as they attempt to chase down the first-place Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee has dropped five of its last seven to skid into its off day on Thursday, when it shipped veteran infielder Aaron Hill to Boston for Triple-A right-hander Aaron Wilkerson and minor-league infielder Wendell Rijo. Scooter Gennett drove in a pair of runs in a 7-4 setback to Washington on Wednesday and looks to continue his hot hand versus Friday starter Michael Wacha, against whom he is 6-for-16 in his career.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (5-7, 4.38 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (5-7, 3.65)

Wacha improved to 4-0 in his career versus Milwaukee after scattering four hits over six scoreless innings in a 10-1 triumph on April 11 and allowing two runs in Sunday's victory. The 25-year-old has struck out 13 batters against just two walks over those two starts (11 innings). Wacha has won each of his last three trips to the mound, surrendering seven earned runs in 17 2/3 frames.

While Wacha has enjoyed nothing but positives against the Brewers, Jimmy Nelson is a woeful 0-6 with a bloated 8.49 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) versus St. Louis. The 27-year-old pitched well in Saturday's tilt against the Cardinals, permitting three runs in six innings to suffer the loss. The setback dropped Nelson to 0-4 in his last six starts, with Milwaukee finding itself on the short end of the stick in each outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun is 5-for-9 with a run scored in his last two games versus St. Louis and 4-for-6 in his career versus Wacha.

2. St. Louis rookie SS Aledmys Diaz was named to the All-Star Game on Thursday.

3. The Brewers' nine wins versus division foes marks the second fewest among all major-league teams (Minnesota, six).

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Brewers 2