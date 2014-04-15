Cardinals 4, Brewers 0: Jon Jay belted a three-run homer and Lance Lynn struck out 11 over seven innings as visiting St. Louis snapped Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak.

Jhonny Peralta added a solo homer and Matt Adams collected three hits for the Cardinals, who opened their 11-game road trip by winning their third straight. Lynn (3-0) allowed three hits and three walks before Carlos Martinez followed with two perfect innings.

Peralta led off the second with a home run off Garza (0-2), who yielded four runs on nine hits while striking out six over seven frames. Jean Segura had two hits for Milwaukee, which was held to three hits and fell one game short of posting its first 10-game win streak since 2003.

Jay, who entered the game with six hits in nine career at-bats against Garza, extended the lead with two runners on and two outs in the sixth when he drilled a 2-1 slider into the right-field seats. Jay’s blast followed a big play at the beginning of the inning, when Matt Holliday hit a leadoff single and was thrown out at home trying to score on Adams’ double to the left-center field gap.

Peralta went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for St. Louis, which improved to 15-5 over their last 20 games against the Brewers, including 9-2 in Milwaukee. Garza became the first Brewers starter to allow three or more earned runs since Sept. 15, 2013, a stretch of 26 straight games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter was ejected in the fifth inning by home plate umpire Bob Davidson for arguing a called strike three. … Brewers LHP Wei-Chung Wang made his major league debut and worked a scoreless ninth inning. ... Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, snapping his six-game hitting streak.