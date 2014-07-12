Cardinals 10, Brewers 2: Kolten Wong homered for the fifth time in seven games and Adam Wainwright tossed seven solid innings as visiting St. Louis moved into a tie with reeling Milwaukee atop the National League Central.

Tony Cruz drove in three runs and Jon Jay had an RBI single among his three hits for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 11 while handing the Brewers their season-high seventh consecutive loss. Jhonny Peralta and Matt Carpenter had RBI singles among their two hits and each scored twice as St. Louis provided Milwaukee with company atop the division for the first time since April 9.

The Brewers were playing with heavy hearts after shortstop Jean Segura returned to the Dominican Republic upon being informed that his 9-month-old son, Janniel, had died during Friday’s series opener. The NL Central rivals observed a moment of silence before Saturday’s game.

Recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Jimmy Nelson (1-1) was greeted rudely by the Cardinals in the first inning as Peralta had an RBI single and joined Matt Holliday by scoring on Cruz’s two-run base hit. Wong followed in the second by depositing an 0-1 changeup over the wall in right-center field for a two-run shot.

Cruz continued his strong performance in the third inning, doubling on a line drive to right field to plate Peralta and give St. Louis a 6-0 advantage. Staked to the early run support, Wainwright (12-4) allowed Lyle Overbay’s RBI double in the fifth and Khris Davis’ run-scoring single in the seventh among three other hits en route to pulling into a tie for the most wins in the majors.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Making his third career start, Nelson permitted eight runs on as many hits in 4 1/3 innings. ... The Brewers placed Segura on the bereavement list and recalled INF/OF Elian Herrera to take the available roster spot. ... Peralta, who went 2-for-3, is 9-for-19 with a homer, five RBIs and four runs scored in his last five games.