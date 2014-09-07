(Updated: UPDATES STANDINGS)

Cardinals 9, Brewers 1: Adam Wainwright scattered seven hits in his 20th career complete game as visiting St. Louis took three of four from reeling Milwaukee.

The Cardinals produced 13 hits against five Brewers pitchers to win for the eighth time in nine games and expand their lead in the National League Central to 4 1/2 games over Pittsburgh. Wainwright (17-9) struck out three and walked one while sending the Brewers - who also committed three errors - to their 11th loss in 12 games.

Peter Bourjos had a two-run triple to cap a four-run fourth against Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson (2-7). Matt Carpenter chipped in two RBIs and Jhonny Peralta’s two-run shot in the ninth put the finishing touches on a three-hit effort and on St. Louis’ 15th win in its last 20 games in Milwaukee.

Nelson allowed only one single through the first three frames before he committed a throwing error on Jon Jay’s infield hit to open the fourth. Peralta followed with another hit and Matt Adams started the scoring with a fly to left to plate Jay.

After a walk, Oscar Taveras singled in Peralta and Bourjos followed with a triple to center to make it 4-0. Carpenter’s run-scoring infield hit capped a two-run rally in the seventh to make it 6-0 and Peralta’s 20th blast ended a three-run ninth, more than enough for Wainwright to cruise into the final frame before giving up an RBI single to pinch hitter Carlos Gomez.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cardinals LF Matt Holliday sat due to back tightness while Gomez saw action for the first time since Aug. 31 due to a wrist ailment. ... Nelson gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. ... St. Louis visits Cincinnati for four games beginning Monday. Milwaukee stays home to host Miami for four straight.