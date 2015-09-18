Cardinals 6, Brewers 3

MILWAUKEE -- Matt Carpenter finished a triple short of the cycle, and Tommy Pham had three hits as the St. Louis Cardinals moved one step closer to the National League Central crown with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night at Miller Park.

Carpenter singled in the first, doubled in the third and hit a two-out, solo home run in the sixth. It was the third baseman’s second consecutive game with three hits and a homer.

Pham, who had two homers and a triple Wednesday, picked up where he left off, hitting a triple and a double in his first two at-bats Thursday. The rookie left fielder scored twice and drove in two runs.

That duo provided plenty of support for right-hander John Lackey (12-9), who scattered five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Brewers first baseman Adam Lind accounted for two of those hits. However, Milwaukee went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position until the ninth, when shortstop Jean Segura cut the deficit in half with a two-out, three-run home run off reliever Mitch Harris.

St. Louis won its fourth in a row and increased its division lead to five games over the Pittsburgh Pirates, who earlier in the day fell to the Chicago Cubs for the third time in four games.

A leadoff single by Carpenter in the first turned into a 1-0 lead when Pham tripled to right. Pham scored on shortstop Jhonny Peralta’s sacrifice fly.

Pham gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the third with a double that brought Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson’s day to a scary end. Nelson (11-13) fell to the ground, face first, and lay motionless for a few moments after taking a line drive to the right side of his head. He walked off the field under his own power and was taken to a local hospital for further examination.

Right-hander David Goforth took over for Nelson, who took the loss after being charged with four runs in two-plus innings.

NOTES: Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ lineup Thursday, still battling back tightness that kept him sidelined the night before. ... After going 3-for-4 with two home runs and a triple, Cardinals OF Tommy Pham was given his second straight start in center. ... St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said he was still looking for the right moment to give OF Matt Holliday an opportunity to pinch hit. Holliday was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and will be used off the bench until he’s feeling 100 percent. ... Cardinals C Tony Cruz started behind the plate in place of Yadier Molina, who went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts on Wednesday and is 1-for-14 in his last three games. ... Brewers RHP Matt Garza, who was removed from the starting rotation Sept. 5, left the team to be with his wife, who is due to give birth to twins. Manager Craig Counsell said Garza will likely not return to the team this season.