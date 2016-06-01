Carpenter leads 14-hit attack in Cardinals' victory

MILWAUKEE -- Matt Carpenter had four hits including a pair of RBI triples and Jedd Gyorko hit his sixth home run of the season Tuesday as the St. Louis Cardinals handed the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-3 loss at Miller Park.

Carpenter finished a home run short of the cycle, scored four runs and drove in three as the Cardinals combined for 14 hits and broke open a 5-2 game with five runs in the eighth inning.

Cardinals right-hander Mike Leake (4-4) evened his record for the season with six effective innings, holding Milwaukee to two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four.

Jonathan Lucroy had two hits and Ryan Braun doubled in his return after sitting out with a stiff neck for the Brewers, who dropped their third in four games and lost for the 30th time in the last 40 meetings with St. Louis at Miller Park.

Four straight hits to open the first inning, including back-to-back RBI singles from Matt Holliday and Stephen Piscotty gave the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead against right-hander Wily Peralta, who went just five innings and allowed three runs on nine hits and a pair of walks while striking out a pair.

Milwaukee got a run back in the second, when Lucroy led off the inning with his ninth home run of the season but Holliday struck again in the fifth, again on a run-scoring single that scored Carpenter.

Jonathan Villar led off the Brewers' sixth with a walk then stole his 19th stolen base of the season. He went on to score on an RBI double by Braun, but Leake retired the next two, then gave way to the St. Louis bullpen.

NOTES: The Brewers claimed RHP Neil Ramirez off waivers Tuesday from the Cubs and designated INF Colin Walsh for assignment. Ramirez posted a 4.70 ERA in eight games for Chicago, which designated him for assignment May 21. Walsh, a Rule 5 selection from Oakland last winter, had an .085 with 15 walks in 38 games for Milwaukee this season. ... RF Stephen Piscotty returned to St. Louis' starting lineup Tuesday after missing the previous two games with a bout of food poisoning. ... Milwaukee had three players start rehab assignments Tuesday. RHP Matt Garza was slated to start for Class A Wisconsin, while RHP Corey Knebel was scheduled to pitch for Class A Brevard County and OF Domingo Santana was in the starting lineup for Double-A Biloxi. ... 2B Kolten Wong was given a rest, with Jedd Gyorko starting in his place. Wong was batting .237 (9-for-38) in his last 13 games and .231 for the season.