Davies delivers for Brewers in 3-1 win

MILWAUKEE -- Zach Davies set career highs with nine strikeouts and eight shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

Davies, who won his third consecutive decision and improved to 3-3 this season, didn't allow a walk for the second straight outing and scattered three hits while throwing first-pitch strikes to 20 of 26 batters.

Davies closed out a 105-pitch game by retiring his final 13 batters and striking out the side in the eighth inning.

Ryan Braun got the Brewers on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, one of his two hits in the game, and Martin Maldonado hit his first home run since Sept. 16 -- which also came at the Cardinals' expense.

Cardinals starter Jamie Garcia came into the game with a 9-4 record and 2.90 ERA in 17 career appearances against Milwaukee but lasted just five innings, giving up two runs, five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

The damage could have been even greater, but the Brewers left the bases loaded in both the first and third innings against Garcia.

A leadoff walk by Jonathan Villar followed by three straight singles put Garcia and the Cardinals in a 2-0 hole in the first. He retired the next two Milwaukee batters, then issued a two-out walk to Keon Broxton before getting Maldonado on a called third strike to escape the inning.

Garcia (4-5) retired his last six batters in order before giving way to the bullpen.

Maldonado made it 3-0 with a two-out, solo home run off Matt Bowman in the sixth.

Pinch-hitter Brandon Moss ended the shutout with a leadoff home run in the ninth against Jeremy Jeffress, who retired the next three in order for his 13th save of the season.

NOTES: Milwaukee activated LHP Will Smith from the 60-day disabled list. He had yet to pitch in 2016 after suffering a sprained left LCL late in spring training. He took the place of RHP David Goforth, who was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs late Tuesday night. ... The Cardinals, who were wrapping up a seven-game road trip, went into the game looking for their third series sweep of the season. ... St. Louis has won 10 consecutive series with Milwaukee at Miller Park, where it has won 30 of its last 40 games. ... Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy got the day off. He has played in 49 of Milwaukee's 52 games this season, including 42 starts behind the plate.