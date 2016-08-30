Cardinals rally late to defeat Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Randal Grichuk hit a game-tying home run while Stephen Piscotty had two hits and scored the go-ahead run on a ninth-inning error as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Monday night at Miller Park.

Milwaukee erased a 3-1 deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a solo home run from rookie shortstop Orlando Arcia but the Cardinals answered in the eighth when with one out, Grichuk tagged Corey Knebel for his 19th home run of the year, tying the game at 5.

Greg Garcia kicked off the ninth with a pinch-hit double off Tyler Thornburg, who then walked Piscotty. Yadier Molina followed and put down a bunt that Thonrnburg fired to third for the force but Villar rushed a throw to first that went wide, scoring Piscotty and putting the Cardinals ahead.

Zach Davies went 6 1/3 innings for the Brewers and allowed three St. Louis runs on seven hits but didn't walk a batter and set a career high with nine strikeouts.

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez also set a career high for strikeouts, finishing with 13, and held Milwaukee to a run on four hits with a pair of walks over six innings of work.

Martinez struck out eight of the first 11 batters he faced, and while he issued two walks in the second inning, Milwaukee didn't get a hit until Ryan Braun led off the fourth with a single.

Martinez had 11 strikeouts through the first five innings, tying his previous career high.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Kolten Wong. Jedd Gyorko made it 2-0 with a home run to left.

NOTES: The Cardinals placed RHP Mike Leake on the 15-day disabled list Monday with shingles. The move was retroactive to Aug 22. LHP Dean Kiekhefer was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take Leake's spot on the active roster. ... RHP Junior Guerra reported no issues 48 hours after making a minor-league exhibition start and will officially return to the Brewers' rotation Friday night at Pittsburgh, manager Craig Counsell announced. Guerra has been sidelined with inflammation in his right elbow since Aug. 4. ... The Cardinals began the day holding on to the second National League Wild Card berth; 2 1/2 games behind San Francisco and a half-game ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates. ... Since defeating Milwaukee in the 2011 National Championship Series, the Cardinals own a 63-28 record against the Brewers, including a 32-12 record at Miller Park. St. Louis has won nine of the first 12 meetings between the teams in 2016.