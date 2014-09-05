Cardinals extend winning streak with win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals got a little bit of everything Thursday night at Miller Park -- a strong performance from starting pitcher Michael Wacha, a gutsy effort from the bullpen, timely defensive gems and just enough offense.

Add it all together and the Cardinals emerged with a 3-2 victory over the Brewers, extending their winning streak to six games while pushing the free-falling Brewers to four games back in the NL Central.

“That was just a great overall effort,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We had guys picking each other up all night.”

Catcher Yadier Molina got things started in the first, putting St. Louis on the board with a two-run single off Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta.

The Cardinals got another in the third, on a run-scoring single by second baseman Kolten Wong but that would prove to be enough for Wacha, who went three innings in his first start since June 17 and held Milwaukee to a run on three hits with three strikeouts.

“He was good,” Matheny said. “His velocity looked good and he was on a downhill plane. It was awful fun to watch.”

Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy cut the deficit in half in the first with an RBI double but after moving to third on a groundout by third baseman Aramis Ramirez, was left stranded when right fielder Jon Jay snagged a line drive by left fielder Krhis Davis.

Jay would rob Davis again in the sixth. Milwaukee got back within a run on a leadoff pinch hit home run by Rickie Weeks then got back-to-back one-out singles from Lucroy and Ramirez.

That brought up Davis, who ripped a 2-2 fastball from right-hander Jason Motte into the gap in right but Jay charged, reached and snared it to end the inning.

Milwaukee threatened again in the seventh, putting two on with two out before Lucroy bounced out and again put the go-ahead run on in the eighth, setting the stage for Peter Bourjos.

Ramirez reached on an error to open the inning and moved to second on a single Davis. Pinch-hitter Martin Maldonado flubbed an attempted bunt to bring up right fielder Logan Schafer.

Schafer, 0-for-2 with a walk on the day, smoked a 1-0 sinker from Pat Neshek to straight away center. Bourjos, though, turned and gave chase before making the grab at the wall, forcing both runners to scurry back and make the tag.

“I felt like I got a really good jump on it,” Bourjos said. “I felt like it was going to be right at the wall -- I didn’t think it was going to get out -- so I was just trying to get back there in time. I couldn’t tell if he got the barrel on it or not but my initial break on it was good. It’s tough in that situation to focus on the ball and not the wall.”

Shortstop Segura ended the inning with a pop to shallow left and Milwaukee, would strand two more in the ninth -- leaving 11 on in the game.

“We hit a lot of balls hard, either they made a really good play on it or we hit it right at ‘em,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “I thought we had a lot of good at-bats. They’d get outs when we needed ‘em, and then they made some nice plays.”

Peralta came into the game 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in three starts against the Cardinal this season. He settled down after the rough first inning and finished with seven strikeouts in six innings of work, but dropped his third consecutive decision and for the fourth time in his last five starts.

“We’ve got a bunch of games left,” Peralta said. “I think after we get past this streak that we have right now, I think we will have to take it one game at a time and go after that.”

Milwaukee has dropped nine in a row for the first time since 2010. The Brewers’ four-game deficit in the division is their biggest of the season.

NOTES: In addition to reinstating RHP Michael Wacha from the 60-day disabled list, St. Louis purchased the contract of INF Xavier Scruggs from Triple-A Memphis and transferred OF Shane Robinson from the 15-day to the 60-day DL. Robinson underwent season-ending left shoulder surgery last week. ... Scruggs was in the starting lineup at first base Thursday, giving slumping 1B Matt Adams a day off to rest his left oblique, which he tweaked Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. ... Milwaukee was without RF Ryan Braun for the second consecutive game. Braun left the team Wednesday to return to Milwaukee where his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child overnight. Manager Ron Roenicke expects Braun back in the lineup Friday.