Two homers off Lohse help Cardinals top Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- When signing Kyle Lohse to a three-year, $33 million contract in the closing days of spring training last year, the Milwaukee Brewers had days like Saturday in mind.

Looking to reclaim lost ground in a divisional race with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee was counting on the veteran savvy of Lohse, a former World Series hampion, to anchor a young rotation.

But the last few weeks have been a disaster for Lohse, and Saturday didn’t go much better, when he served up a pair of two-run homers in a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals at Miller Park.

“The two home runs that were hit, I didn’t think they were bad pitches,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “But more concerning are the ones guys are getting on base on. The walks, leadoff walks -- not like Kyle. He hits the pitcher, he’s got two strikes on him -- that’s not Kyle. That’s more concerning than the home runs.”

Lohse went 11-5 with a 3.07 ERA in his first 22 starts but is 1-4 with a 7.85 ERA in his last six. He dealt with a sore ankle during that stretch but said it wasn’t a factor Saturday.

“It’s four pitches,” Lohse said. “I don’t get a curveball in the dirt; I don’t bury a slider to (Jhonny) Peralta; I don’t get the fastball up to (Kolten) Wong and I don’t get the change-up away to (Oscar) Taveras. That was a quick five runs because I couldn’t execute those pitches. Everything else was there, I just have to locate better.”

He issued a leadoff walk to third baseman Matt Carpenter to open the game and fell behind 2-0 when Adams drove in Carpenter with a two-run homer.

Milwaukee tied the score in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of three Cardinals errors -- two of them on the same play by left fielder Matt Holliday -- but St. Louis came back in the fourth with an RBI double by Wong, who scored on Taveras’ third home run of the season.

“Oscar needed a big hit and he got it for us,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

The long balls provided enough support for right-hander Lance Lynn, who struck out six in six innings and was charged with only one run because of the first-inning errors.

He scattered five hits and gave the Brewers plenty of chances with four walks, including two in the fourth inning when Milwaukee loaded the bases with two outs but failed to cash in when Matt Clark, pinch-hitting for Lohse, popped out to center.

“It was a good night for us,” Lynn said. “We keep finding a way. At this time of year, you want to win every game no matter who you’re playing. To beat them here, to make sure we’re coming out with at least a split and our ace going tomorrow, this is a good win for us.”

The Brewers were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight batters.

“We got some people on base, but it’s just hard to string together a lot of hits against him,” Roenicke said. “He’s got a lot of life on his fastball. It does register 95, but it also has life on it. That’s why he’s so tough.”

St. Louis has won six of its last seven and moved to four games ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central. The Brewers have lost 10 of their last 11 and are tied with Atlanta for the second National League wild-card spot.

The Cardinals and Brewers wrap up their four-game series Sunday at Miller Park, then meet again for three games at Busch Stadium Sept. 16-18.

NOTES: Brewers 2B Rickie Weeks posted his 1,000th career hit with a ninth-inning double off RHP Trevor Rosenthal. ... 1B Matt Adams returned to the St. Louis lineup after missing two games with a sore left oblique. Adams was 7-for-52 at the plate in his last 15 games with a double, a home run and two RBIs. ... RF Ryan Braun was a late addition to the Milwaukee lineup. He was scheduled to sit out Saturday’s game because of a right-hand injury that has plagued him much of the season but took part in batting practice and was cleared to play. Braun missed two games earlier this week for the birth of his daughter and returned to action Friday, going 1-for-4 with a single. He came into the game batting .233 since the All-Star break.