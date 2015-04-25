Martinez, Cardinals blank Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- The way Carlos Martinez was pitching Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals didn’t need very much offense.

The young right-hander threw seven scoreless innings and limited the Brewers to four hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight as the Cardinals blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 at Miller Park.

“He amped up today,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “I think we even saw a strike three on a 95 mph sinker. He was a little higher energy than we’ve seen. He keeps throwing up zeroes, I guess that’s a good thing. We just want to see him consistent and today he was consistently good.”

Solo home runs by right fielder Jayson Hayward and shortstop Johnny Peralta, who also had a pair of singles to finish the day 3-for-4, provided all the run support Martinez would need.

“Nice to see Jhonny having a big day there,” Matheny said. “We got a good start there with situational hitting and Yadi (Molina) hitting the first run in to kind of get us moving. And, just adding on with the solo shots, that was enough today.”

Martinez got into some trouble early, putting runners in scoring positing in the first through fourth innings, but timely strikeouts and handful of base-running gaffes by the Brewers bailed Martinez out each time.

In the first, an error on Peralta and a favorable replay decision put runners at first and second with one out for Lind, who crushed a 2-0 Martinez fastball to the wall in center.

Center fielder Gerardo Parra tagged and advanced to third while Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun, on first at the time, tried to take second when center fielder Jon Jay’s throw was mishandled by third baseman Matt Carpenter but was easily tagged, ending the inning.

Milwaukee wasted a leadoff double by Davis in the second, then but two on with nobody out in the third only to see Garza, who drew a leadoff walk, get caught stealing when he took too big a lead off second.

The inning ended when Segura tried to steal second on Parra’s strikeout.

“I screwed up by running into an out and killed a rally right there,” Garza said. “Two guys on, no outs, and I can’t do that. If I want to win a ballgame, I have to do everything right. So we can’t give away outs, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Aside from the two home runs, Garza was, for the most part, sharp against the Cardinals and picked up his first quality start of the season, allowing three runs on seven hits with a pair of walks and striking out six.

“I was alright (but) it sucks we lost,” Garza said.“ That’s all there is. I made progress, but it’s about time for that progress to kick in to results. I threw the ball well, but not well enough. Their guy was better. You tip your cap and wear it.”

Milwaukee finished the day 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.

“No doubt, he’s a good pitcher,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “He has a tremendous fastball with movement on it. Good changeup, good slider. But really, first four innings we had people in scoring position. First inning, third inning -- ran into outs. We can’t do that. When we get people in scoring position and we have chances, we’ve just got to deliver better.”

The Cardinals got a scare in the fourth inning when catcher Yadier Molina was struck in the knee by a foul tip and left the game for what the team called “precautionary reasons.”

“He got me good,” Molina said. “Last week I got hit by a foul ball by the same guy apparently. I was feeling better. This morning I was like, OK, my knee feels better and boom, tonight I hit it again in the same spot. It’s a little tight right now, but it got all the muscle, that’s good news.”

Tony Pena took over at catcher. Molina is considered “day-to-day.”

NOTES: Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter had two hits, including a ground-rule double to lead off the seventh, to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. ... The Brewers advanced RHP Jim Henderson to Double-A Biloxi on Friday as he continues a rehab assignment after shoulder surgery last fall. Henderson appeared in two games for Class A Brevard County and went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. ... Through the Brewers’ first 18 games, manager Ron Roenicke has used 15 different lineups, including the last 13 games. ... Milwaukee has been shut out three times in the first 17 games this season. ... The three-game series continues Saturday afternoon with Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (2-1, 1.71) facing Brewers RHP Mike Fiers (0-3, 6.75).