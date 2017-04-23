Lynn, Diaz propel Cardinals past Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals' offense is still sputtering but Saturday night, it produced just enough to make a winner out of Lance Lynn.

The veteran right-hander scattered three hits with two walks while striking out seven in St. Louis's 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz's solo home run in the seventh inning snapped a 1-1 tie.

"He's a horse for us," Cardinals manager Matt Matheny said of Lynn. "He looks like he never missed a season. He actually looks better in the fact that he's using some of his other pitches a little more wisely. Good life when he needs it, but he's starting to develop that knack that a lot of veteran pitchers get. They get their back against the wall and they make better pitches and I think we saw that in the first inning."

St. Louis' offense produced 12 hits but stranded 11 runners and went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

"Too many missed opportunities still," Matheny said. "That just can't keep happening. It's putting a lot more on our pitching. The first three innings, we had leadoff doubles, get him over, do a nice job two to three times and we don't get the job done. That's something we've just got to get better at."

The Cardinals managed only one unearned run off Chase Anderson, who gave up six hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

"He pitched very well again," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's four in a row that he's done a really nice job. The fastball up was very effective today. He got a bunch of swings on that. He's in a good spot. He's pitching very well. His velocity was really good tonight. Some 94s late in the game. He did a nice job."

Travis Shaw's RBI double gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Anderson allowed leadoff doubles in each of his first three innings, but the Cardinals couldn't do anything with them and trailed heading into the fourth.

Yadier Molina flied out to open the fourth and Randal Grichuk followed with St. Louis' fourth double of the day. A diving catch by Ryan Braun robbed Kolten Wong of a base hit.

Braun easily had Grichuk caught off second base, but his throw was high and bounced all the way past first base, allowing Grichuk to score and tie it at 1.

Milwaukee had a chance to take the lead in the fifth when Keon Broxton singled, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by Molina but got caught in a rundown after Anderson struck out, ending the inning.

"I was already on the move, just being aggressive and hoping that Chase would put it somewhere," Broxton said. "It was a great play at the time, we just didn't execute. The ball got past Chase and by then the ball was out of Yadier's hand so quick that the only thing I could do was run home and get in a pickle and hope for a bad throw or something like that. It it's executed right, I score easily and it's a different ballgame. Stuff happens."

Anderson had only thrown 89 pitches when the Brewers turned to Carlos Torres (0-2), who left a 2-2 fastball just enough over the plate for Diaz to smack it over the left-center field fence for his fourth home run of the year.

"I was just trying to get on base, hitting the ball to the middle," said Diaz, who originally had been given the day off. "He threw me a slider in and and I took advantage of that."

Milwaukee loaded the bases in the eighth against Brett Cecil but couldn't cash in.

Jedd Gyorko added some breathing room in the ninth with a triple to right. He scored on an error by Domingo Santana.

Seung Hwan Oh worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season.

NOTES: OF Dexter Fowler was held out of the Cardinals' lineup, still feeling discomfort in his heel that forced him out of Friday's game after five innings. Greg Garcia moved into the leadoff spot and Randal Grichuk started in place of Fowler in center. ... Brewers RHP Matt Garza threw a bullpen session as he prepares to make his 2017 debut Monday against the Cincinnati Reds. Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin just before opening day but having thrown 87 pitches in his last rehab start, Garza will not be on a pitch limit Monday.