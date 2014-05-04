Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are riding a season-high three-game winning streak and will go for their first home series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in nearly eight years Sunday night when the teams conclude a three-game set at Wrigley Field. First baseman Anthony Rizzo has led the charge for the Cubs, homering in each game during the win streak. “We know we’re a good team,” said Rizzo, who has six RBIs, scored six runs and walked six times in the past three. “It’s just about getting the wins.”

St. Louis failed to capitalize on its early scoring chances in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat and fell below .500 for the first time in more than a year with its fourth loss in five games. “Right now, it’s not looking like what we want it to look like,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny told reporters. “Whatever we’re doing is not working, so we have to figure it out and figure it out fast.” St. Louis sends Lance Lynn to the mound to face Chicago’s Jason Hammel in a matchup of four-game winners.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (4-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (4-1, 2.08)

Lynn, who won his first four starts, matched his season low with five innings and permitted three runs while not factoring in the decision against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Lynn has pitched exceptionally well away from home, surrendering only six earned runs in four starts while striking out 32 against nine walks in 24 innings. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against the Cubs.

A return to the National League has been a boon for Hammel, who has pitched at least 6 2/3 innings in each of his five starts and has yet to allow more than three runs. Hammel is coming off his best outing, blanking Milwaukee on three hits over seven innings while registering a season-high seven strikeouts. Hammel has yet to allow more than five hits in a start, one reason why he leads the majors with a stellar 0.69 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is 12-for-28 during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Cardinals 1B Matt Adams had three hits Saturday for his NL-leading 14th multiple-hit game.

3. Chicago is seeking its first sweep of St. Louis at Wrigley since July 2006.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Cubs 2